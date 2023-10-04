Photos: Sustainable Princeton, NRG Highlight eCommuter Fest

October 4, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The NRG Team

Hundreds of people came out to the annual Sustainable Princeton clean commuting festival and electric vehicle (EV) ride & drive event, eCommuter Fest at the Princeton Shopping Center on Friday, September 22, 2023. The event was free and open to the public thanks to sponsor NRG Energy, Inc.

Electric vehicles (EVs) are vehicles that are powered by electricity rather than traditional internal combustion engines (ICEs) that run on gasoline or diesel fuel. These vehicles use electric motors and batteries to propel the vehicle and provide a more environmentally friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation.

Guests who attended the annual festival enjoyed live music, test drives of the

latest eBikes and electric vehicles as well as games and a community EV owner showcase.

There were a variety of electric vehicles, bikes, ebikes, electric scooters, motorcycles, and

even a 100% electric public bus for participants to check out including checking out the bikes offered by Sourland Electric Bikes.

Jessica Roble, of Greater Mercer Transportation Management Association answered questions regarding the best way to live green .

“This year, we really want to focus on making the ‘e’ in eCommuter Fest stand for more

than just ‘electric’,” says Christine Symington, Executive Director of Sustainable Princeton.

“We want clean commuting to be equitable, so we’re excited to have expanded the offerings

of eCommuter Fest to include more types of transportation.” Eric Meerdink, Director at NRG Energy.

We are excited to once again join Sustainable Princeton in bringing the 2023 eCommuterFest back to Princeton. This event provides consumers with an opportunity to experienceelectric transportation firsthand, engage with EV technology, and ask their burning EVquestions. It is a great opportunity to showcase the benefits of electrifying our personal andcommercial transportation.

Cassie, Reed and Brian started a refurbish bike business three years ago after school. They accept donated bikes that need a work, refurbish them and then give them to kids in need in the community.

I love attending this event, to catch up with the people who own electric cars and appreciate the progress over the years. Every year more and more people attend this event as people come on board and obtain electric vehicles.

Thanks to NRG Energy, Inc., for their continued support for this festival, and the donation of a level 2 charger to add to the festival raffle. The winner had already left when the drawing took place, but will no doubt be excited to install it in their home.

Electric cars come in various types, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs). BEVs are entirely powered by electricity and have no internal combustion engine, while PHEVs have both an electric motor and an internal combustion engine, allowing them to run on electricity or gasoline. HEVs primarily use an internal combustion engine but also have an electric motor for additional power and efficiency.

