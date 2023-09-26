Jerry Blavat Home For Sale, SO Many Suits, & Tribute Lunch
A very public Gerald Joseph Blavat, also known as “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce,” was an American disc jockey and performer who had been a major influence in promoting oldies music on the radio and at his popular club Memories in Margate, but he found sanctuary at home in Philly at 210 Locust Street, Unit 14AHW.
Jerry was one of a kind, in style, charisma , personality and philanthropy.
Upon entering this exquisite unit (2 units combined-1913 sq ft – currently 1BR PLUS Den), you automatically see the view of the water due to the floor to ceiling wall of windows
As you walk down the hall to the chef kitchen complete with granite counter, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and wine cooler there is a breakfast bar enough for 4 stools. The spacious living room to the left of the kitchen with floor to ceiling windows overlooks beautiful Society Hill-Old City.
Off the dining room you have a great sitting room/den/second bedroom (or you could convert to a 2nd bedroom) with a nice closet and full bath.
The primary bedroom has an elegant bath with a soaking tub, shower and extra-large vanity.
This year’s Italian-American Heritage parade will honor Jerry, who invited and brought many wonderful luminaries to Philadelphia every year to serve as grand marshal and accompanied them as they led the parade in the Geatormobile. Just one of the many ways Jerry brought joy to the “city of neighborhoods” and to his many fans, friends, and neighbors. Sunday October 8, so before you head to the Old City Block Party, the Outfest Party, dance your way over to Broad Street and celebrate Jerry.
Then later in the month:
The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents A Tribute to Jerry Blavat, a one-night-only event in the Academy of Music on Saturday, October 21 celebrating Philadelphia’s iconic radio DJ, the late Jerry Blavat. Jerry Blavat AKA the Geator with the Heater AKA the Boss with the Hot Sauce was a fixture on the Campus and an even greater presence in the city of Philadelphia and music world for decades. Lineup includes: Darlene Love, The Intruders, The Happenings, Bobby Wilson, and The Chantels.