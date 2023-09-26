Jerry Blavat Home For Sale, SO Many Suits, & Tribute Lunch

September 26, 2023 by HughE Dillon

A very public Gerald Joseph Blavat, also known as “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Big Boss with the Hot Sauce,” was an American disc jockey and performer who had been a major influence in promoting oldies music on the radio and at his popular club Memories in Margate, but he found sanctuary at home in Philly at 210 Locust Street, Unit 14AHW.

Last week I went to the Philadelphia Broadcast Pioneers Luncheon honoring Jerry Blavat

Jerry was one of a kind, in style, charisma , personality and philanthropy.

Upon entering this exquisite unit (2 units combined-1913 sq ft – currently 1BR PLUS Den), you automatically see the view of the water due to the floor to ceiling wall of windows

Bob Pantano, host of the Saturday Night Dance Party in Philadelphia on 98.1 WOGL HD2 and Audacy and a mentee of Jerry’s, Ann Catania – Creative Director – Designs By Ann C and former Sen. Vince Fumo.

As you walk down the hall to the chef kitchen complete with granite counter, 5 burner gas stove, dishwasher and wine cooler there is a breakfast bar enough for 4 stools. The spacious living room to the left of the kitchen with floor to ceiling windows overlooks beautiful Society Hill-Old City.

The Geator Mobile was parked outside the McCall Golf Club.

Off the dining room you have a great sitting room/den/second bedroom (or you could convert to a 2nd bedroom) with a nice closet and full bath.

Barbara Ann Zippi is Al Alberts’ niece. For a decade, she worked on the Al Alberts Showcase as an Assistant to the Producers. In 1981, she started Artemis Productions in West Chester, specializing in Public Relations and Special Events. She has served for last 5 years as the president of the The Press Club of the Philadelphia Suburbs. Steve Sachs, Larry Kane, legendary new caster and one of many best friends of Jerry’s.

The primary bedroom has an elegant bath with a soaking tub, shower and extra-large vanity.

Keely Stahl , Jerry’s longtime girlfriend (common law wife) told the crowd how she and Jerry met 30 years earlier at South Street Souvlaki. She had no idea who he was as she was here on a business trip. Jerry was smitten in the first moments he met her, and later that afternoon when he was on Geater Gold Radio dedicated every song to her. The rest was history.; as Mike Jerrick looks on.

Photos from Compass listing

So many great friends ie Philly legends, spoke about Jerry including Bill Cunningham and Patrick Stoner

This year’s Italian-American Heritage parade will honor Jerry, who invited and brought many wonderful luminaries to Philadelphia every year to serve as grand marshal and accompanied them as they led the parade in the Geatormobile. Just one of the many ways Jerry brought joy to the “city of neighborhoods” and to his many fans, friends, and neighbors. Sunday October 8, so before you head to the Old City Block Party, the Outfest Party, dance your way over to Broad Street and celebrate Jerry.

Then later in the month:

The Kimmel Cultural Campus presents A Tribute to Jerry Blavat, a one-night-only event in the Academy of Music on Saturday, October 21 celebrating Philadelphia’s iconic radio DJ, the late Jerry Blavat. Jerry Blavat AKA the Geator with the Heater AKA the Boss with the Hot Sauce was a fixture on the Campus and an even greater presence in the city of Philadelphia and music world for decades. Lineup includes: Darlene Love, The Intruders, The Happenings, Bobby Wilson, and The Chantels.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

