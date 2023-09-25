Photos: 7th Annual Bourbon Bash

September 25, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Bank & Bourbon at the Loews Hotel hosted the 7th Annual Bourbon Bash at 12th and Market streets on Thursday, Sept. 7. Bank & Bourbon’s annual fundraising event aids DonorsChoose, an organization that supports educational needs and programs in the Greater Philadelphia area. Guests enjoyed signature dishes by Executive Chef Thomas Harkins and Chef Craig Myers , as well as Bourbon tasting selections.

Revalti Bhuj and Pastry Chef Brenda Phe, Brenda studied Culinary Arts at The Art Institute of Philadelphia and joined the Loews team as a Pastry Apprentice shortly after graduating in 2011. Her pastries are delicious

The Loews Regency Team

Marianne Fray , CEO Maternity Care Coalition, Candy Hagmin, Director of Individual and Corporate Giving · Maternity Care Coalition and Andrea Denes

Featured bourbons from Beam-Suntory and include brands such as Bakers, Bookers, Old Overholt Bonded, Basil Hayden, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Maker’s Mark 46, and Knob Creek as seen above, among others.

Michelle Finley and Michael Toub

Trino Boix, Visit Philadelphia, Jasmine Armstrong, Visit Philadelphia and Ed Grose, Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association

Nathan Stambaugh, Partner & Sales Executive at E3 Meat Company and Matt Igoe, Creekstone Farms Premium Beef

Guests also enjoyed multiple carving stations which were each paired with bourbon samples.

Jasmine Armstrong, Visit Philadelphia Erica Coltun, Area Director of Public Relations Loews Regency and Laura Smythe, Visit Philadelphia

Executive Chef Thomas Harkins and Chef Craig Meyers prepared some of their signature dishes including charcuterie with local cheeses and country hams; a crudo station with tuna tartare, Hamachi, and east and west coast oysters; dry aged steak; blackened herb roasted true north salmon, crispy duck confit, honey brined Duroc pork and a selection of mouthwatering hour de’ overs and seasonal desserts prepared by the restaurant’s in-house pastry chef.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

