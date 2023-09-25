Photos: 7th Annual Bourbon Bash
Bank & Bourbon at the Loews Hotel hosted the 7th Annual Bourbon Bash at 12th and Market streets on Thursday, Sept. 7. Bank & Bourbon’s annual fundraising event aids DonorsChoose, an organization that supports educational needs and programs in the Greater Philadelphia area. Guests enjoyed signature dishes by Executive Chef Thomas Harkins and Chef Craig Myers , as well as Bourbon tasting selections.
Featured bourbons from Beam-Suntory and include brands such as Bakers, Bookers, Old Overholt Bonded, Basil Hayden, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Maker’s Mark 46, and Knob Creek as seen above, among others.
Guests also enjoyed multiple carving stations which were each paired with bourbon samples.
Executive Chef Thomas Harkins and Chef Craig Meyers prepared some of their signature dishes including charcuterie with local cheeses and country hams; a crudo station with tuna tartare, Hamachi, and east and west coast oysters; dry aged steak; blackened herb roasted true north salmon, crispy duck confit, honey brined Duroc pork and a selection of mouthwatering hour de’ overs and seasonal desserts prepared by the restaurant’s in-house pastry chef.