Spotted: Pink & Sylvester Stallone; Martorano’s, Blue Crew, and Puma’s Oh My

September 21, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Good morning from the Philadelphia Zoo, the siblings were rescued from Kalama, Washington in July after Washington officials were notified of a farmer who legally killed a Puma who was threatening his property. After investigating, officials found a den with puma cubs inside. Elbroch and Olympia were welcomed at the Philadelphia Zoo a few weekes ago, and today delighted a handful of spectators as they curiously made their way around their new home. They are adorable, and I had no idea Puma’s lived in the USA.

Next up for the Zoo – Boo at The Zoo every weekend in October.

When leaving the cute Puma’s I spotted Independence Blue Cross‘ Blue Crew, a IBC Corporate Volunteer Program comprehensive community service and outreach program for associates. They were sprucing up the park in preparation for the upcoming Boo at the Zoo event.

Frank Stallone – Sly’s brother posted this photo on Tuesday.

Sylvester Stallone his wife, Jennifer Flavin and brother Frank Stallone flew into Philadelphia Sunday night to do a press junket for the new @netflix documentary appropriately titled ‘Sly’ being released in November. Which is apropos also because Rocky , the first one was released Thanksgiving, Nov. 21, 1976. The Stallone family stayed @fsphiladelphia taking in the beautiful views of Philadelphia and the art museum steps, er #rockysteps which Frank had this to say. ‘On the steps of Philadephia Museum Steps, which my brother put on the map with Rocky 47 yrs ago. And where I did a forth of July concert in 1985 for over a 100 thousand people with The Beach Boys. These steps are very familiar to me for I lived across the street. It was a wonderful day of memories, we have truly been blessed and it was great to share the day with my brothers wife Jennifer as well.”

Speaking about old Italian charm: I had a chance to eat at Celebrity cook and South Philly native Steve Martorano new restaurant in Philadelphia>> Martorano’s Prime Rivers Casino Philadelphia the acclaimed cook’s first Philadelphia signature restaurant in over 30 years and it fuses the founder’s renowned Italian-American menu with high-end steakhouse staples. The restaurant made a few changes from Hugo’s, my favorite being the opened up the dining room. It’s expansive, and decorated beautifully. I finally had Steve’s famous meatballs, and they lived up to all the hype. Other favorites were the Burrata, Mozerella Salad, the presentation and delivery were theatrical. I had the clams and spaghetti as well. Delicious that evening, and just as good the next day for lunch. The portion sizes are generous, and I couldn’t finish my dinner, especially as I was saving room for Lilly’s Cake’s, I had the homemade Confetti Cake at Martoranos Prime @riverscasinophiladelphia So good.

Speaking of the Four Seasons Hotel, that is where P!nk, Alecia Moore Hart (A Doylestown native, the back of her Phillies shirt says Hart) and her family called home checking in on Sunday as well. No word on whether the two hometown heroes P!nk and Sly ran into each other. I did get word that P!nk, and her family went out for several drives around the City; one rumor had them at the Philadelphia Zoo, another person told me they drove down South Street, possibly to check out her old haunts. I know for sure she headed to Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. on Sunday to visit the graveside of her father who passed away of cancer in August 2021. Her concert was spectacular. Her mom, friends and family members were in the audience, including her guidance counselor from Central Bucks West High School.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philly ChitChat (@phillychitchat) I was wondering if Pink rehearsed this before executing it during this weeks concert. She does not. It seems a life sized weight, her proportions, is connected to the contraption and that is how the lighting folks know each movement on where to shine the spotlight. WOW. It was a sight to see. Incredible.

BTW I hear P!nk was greeted by a dressing room full of flowers by Ann Catania of Designs by AnnC. The flowers consisted of white garden roses, white Casablanca lillies, white hydrangea and a kiss of pink lollipop roses. I would have thought P!nk’s favorite color was…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

