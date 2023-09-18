Photos: Ball on The Square Patron Party
The elegant, traditional black tie format of the Ball on the Square (Rittenhouse Square) returns this year on September 28; Last night the Ball on the Square Patron Party was held at the University of the Arts – Art Alliance. an iconic night of dinner and dancing underneath the big tent in the center of the Square! The Ball is the Friend’s largest fundraiser of the year and is a truly unique opportunity to enjoy an evening with friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues in Rittenhouse, all while ensuring the continued care and maintenance of our beloved park for the years to come.
Guests could buy the button Paul is wearing, to support the Friends of Rittenhouse Square, and fund a planting or bush.
The Friends of Rittenhouse Square was created in 1976 to address the increasing gap between available city funding and the maintenance needs of Rittenhouse Square. With a mission to “preserve, protect, and beautify” the park, the Friends work in a public-private partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. The Friends fund and manage many programs and projects needed to sustain the Square. If you can’t attend the Ball, think about becoming a Friend of Rittenhouse Square See you next week, or see next week here at PhillyChitChat.