Photos: Ball on The Square Patron Party

The elegant, traditional black tie format of the Ball on the Square (Rittenhouse Square) returns this year on September 28; Last night the Ball on the Square Patron Party was held at the University of the Arts – Art Alliance. an iconic night of dinner and dancing underneath the big tent in the center of the Square! The Ball is the Friend’s largest fundraiser of the year and is a truly unique opportunity to enjoy an evening with friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues in Rittenhouse, all while ensuring the continued care and maintenance of our beloved park for the years to come.

Jackie White, Josh Darfler, Executive Director of Friends of Rittenhouse and June Armstrong, Operations Director of Friends of Rittenhouse

Lisa and Dan Sablosky

Dana Rosen, Paul Rosen, Wendy Rosen – co chair of the Friends of Rittenhouse Ball.

Guests could buy the button Paul is wearing, to support the Friends of Rittenhouse Square, and fund a planting or bush.

Jessica Morton and Nancy Heinzen

Kerry Walk, PhD, became University of the Arts’ fifth president on Aug. 1. Greets the guests at the UArts Arts Alliance.

Alan and Cari Lasdon headed out the door early to see the Psychedelic Furs at the Met

Eva Walker, The Laurel Rittenhouse Square Robyn Emmons, , Brian Emmons, co chair of the Friends of Rittenhouse Ball, Maggie Michaels and Amy Lehman

Drew Bergman, Partnership Development Director, Megan Nicoletti of SERHANT Pennsylvania and Billy Walsh of SERHANT Pennsylvania

Join these guests and other supporters of the Friends of Rittenhouse in raising funds for the park, on September 28 under the big tent in the center of the square, as the Ball returns to elegance once more on a gorgeous autumn evening.

The Friends of Rittenhouse Square was created in 1976 to address the increasing gap between available city funding and the maintenance needs of Rittenhouse Square. With a mission to “preserve, protect, and beautify” the park, the Friends work in a public-private partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation. The Friends fund and manage many programs and projects needed to sustain the Square. If you can’t attend the Ball, think about becoming a Friend of Rittenhouse Square See you next week, or see next week here at PhillyChitChat.

