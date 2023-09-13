FDR Park Sneak Preview of Anna C. Verna Playground

September 13, 2023 by HughE Dillon

In August the folks from FDR Park, or affectionately known as “The Lakes” held a special event celebrating the Anna C. Verna Playground before it opens to the public in the fall. Welcoming the guests is Barbara Capozzi, co-chair Friends of FDR Park as Orlando Rendon, Commissioner, Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and other dignataries look on including Maura McCarthy, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Fairmount Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that brings Philadelphia parks to life, in partnership with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, is implementing the FDR Park Plan, a vision that offers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine a historic Olmsted Park to serve 21st-century Philadelphians.

The Anna C. Verna Playground at FDR Park is a world-class destination play space that encourages nature play for all ages and abilities. The new play space

will allow park-goers of all ages and abilities to wonder and wander around the two-acre site, which includes:

● A mega-swing Skyline Swing with 20 swings of five different varieties, designed for all ages and abilities, overlooking the Pattison Lagoon

● Nature-based play equipment including spinners, log and boulder scrambles, and treehouses with tube slides

● Rolling hills with slides

● Barrier-free adventure paths

● Natural cork-based play surface

● Dedicated picnic area with nine new picnic sites and a new picnic pavilion

● Seat walls located under shady groves overlooking the play area

● New landscaping featuring beautiful native and pollinator-friendly plantings, while preserving 20 trees and planting 31 new ones

Roberta Massih, Kevin Roche, Ausra Mussett, Shelby Kim, Meg Holsaher and Rebecca Poole

Kara McGanghey and Emily Galford

Margarite Palumbo, Steven Milliken, Karen Giuda, Mark Rago and Michael Gindy

Lisa Woodford and Kayla Joiner

Lauren and Jay Shifman

