September 11, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Philadelphia’s famous foodie street kicked off fall festival season with a giant new all-day, all-age, five block long music and food festival yesterday, Sunday September 10, 2023. East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District hosted the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival, sponsored by Samuels Seafood, Giordano Garden Groceries, Penn Beer and WXPN, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. Guests enjoyed a full day of live music paired with award-winning food and seasonal sips all under the beautiful end of summer skies. Many wore their Eagles game day outfits, before heading home to watch the first win of the season.

Pam Zenzola, who was previously president of the Passyunk Square Civic Association, then was the organizations’ Executive Director , is now on the board of East Passyunk Ave BID, and was ecstatic that the neighborhood was able to return to hosting another successful, fun event for the neighborhood.

Festival goers pecked out poems at Philly Typewriter, located at 1735 E Passyunk Ave

Ryan, Ryker, Megan and Cole were excited to see the Avenue once again alive with activity, and introduce 1 year old Ryker to old friends.

Vanessa and Natalie live nearby, and were excited to be with their neighbors, it was a hotter than they thought it’d be and found relief with the Kimmel Cultural Center fans, which doubled as a promo pieve for upcoming Broadway shows coming in the fall to Philly.

It was a T-Shirt kinda Day

Justin Tyner, resident artist at Halcyon Floats in Philadelphia is wearing a Doors vintage T he’s own since graduating in 1997.

Renee wearing one of her favorites, wanted to support her neighborhood East Passyunk as it had been awhile since they had a street festival.

Former Eater Editor Rachel Vigoda (currently with Taste of Home) and Justin. He is wearing his current favorite t-shirt, tells me he has a closet full of vintage t’s mostly of bands he loves.

City Rhythms performs at the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival on September 10, 2023.

Polaroid Man – 2 fo $10 (I need to raise my rates)

I’m not going to lie, I was disturb to later notice the background is in focus, and the bicycle handlebar mustache was not, ugh. Some photos ride to the occasion of ignoring that mistake.

“We are excited to debut the first-ever East Passyunk Music Festival featuring thirty top bands, musicians, live performers and DJs – including South Philly favorite Cosmo Baker and MTV’s DJ Diamond Kuts,” said new EPABID Executive Director Rebecca O’Leary, formerly of Fleisher Art Memorial.

Jason and Marla Dilks in front of their East Passyunk business P’Unk Burger

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is home to 160+ independently owned shops and restaurants that perfectly balance the best of old and new. East Passyunk is a mile-long continuously walkable corridor mixing boutique shopping, world-class cuisine, and world-famous cheese steaks, with trendy shops, handmade arts, and popular events.

It was a beautiful day, and umbrellas were necessary mostly for the blazing sun

Chris Malo, assistant professor at Temple University’s Klein College of Media and Communication and Jona Deleo, Workforce Development Specialist were excited to return to an East Passyunk festival, to do their favorite activity, people watching. (I mean basically that is my favorite thing to do as well.)

Kate Bielunas, American Association for Cancer Research and Neil McGeeham. My question of the day was what song motivates you: He said they listened to “In Da Club” by 50cents Saturday before attending a great wedding. BTW I did ask how they met and it was on Hinge in 2021. Then while googling them today, I find out that Kate works at AACR, my advertiser. She is on brand with those green pants.

Monica Nguyen, of Meraki Luxe Spa, Blanca Charnis, of Bronzed by Bee, Lueve Morlee and musician Prince LI

For more information on the neighborhood, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com and follow @eastpassyunk on social media.

