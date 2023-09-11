Philadelphia’s famous foodie street kicked off fall festival season with a giant new all-day, all-age, five block long music and food festival yesterday, Sunday September 10, 2023. East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District hosted the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival, sponsored by Samuels Seafood, Giordano Garden Groceries, Penn Beer and WXPN, on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 11:00am to 6:00pm. Guests enjoyed a full day of live music paired with award-winning food and seasonal sips all under the beautiful end of summer skies. Many wore their Eagles game day outfits, before heading home to watch the first win of the season.
Pam Zenzola, who was previously president of the Passyunk Square Civic Association, then was the organizations’ Executive Director , is now on the board of East Passyunk Ave BID, and was ecstatic that the neighborhood was able to return to hosting another successful, fun event for the neighborhood.
Festival goers pecked out poems at Philly Typewriter, located at 1735 E Passyunk Ave
Ryan, Ryker, Megan and Cole were excited to see the Avenue once again alive with activity, and introduce 1 year old Ryker to old friends.
It was a T-Shirt kinda Day
Polaroid Man – 2 fo $10 (I need to raise my rates)
I’m not going to lie, I was disturb to later notice the background is in focus, and the bicycle handlebar mustache was not, ugh. Some photos ride to the occasion of ignoring that mistake.
“We are excited to debut the first-ever East Passyunk Music Festival featuring thirty top bands, musicians, live performers and DJs – including South Philly favorite Cosmo Baker and MTV’s DJ Diamond Kuts,” said new EPABID Executive Director Rebecca O’Leary, formerly of Fleisher Art Memorial.
Jason and Marla Dilks in front of their East Passyunk business P’Unk Burger
East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District is home to 160+ independently owned shops and restaurants that perfectly balance the best of old and new. East Passyunk is a mile-long continuously walkable corridor mixing boutique shopping, world-class cuisine, and world-famous cheese steaks, with trendy shops, handmade arts, and popular events.
It was a beautiful day, and umbrellas were necessary mostly for the blazing sun
For more information on the neighborhood, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com and follow @eastpassyunk on social media.