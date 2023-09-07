Hughe Around Town: Welcome Back – East Passyunk Music Festival, Parties, People

September 7, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Welcome Back. Doesn’t September feel like January, I know you’re chuckling because of the temperature, but in a sense it’s all of us getting back to work, setting goals, catching up, looking forward to sweater season. I think more than ever we want to get back to normal. This month, and January 2024 we will see more people than in the past three years return to the office, and I am here for it. Let’s Chit Chat!

A lot has happened over the summer, sadness, joy and new beginnings. I didn’t do a good job on the blog, but I did post about so much on Instagram. I guess that is where all the blog authors have gone, and although I did take a break over the summer I am back, on the blog.

Congratulations are in order for Huntingdon Valley’s Kristen Alderson, you know her as an actress and singer, best known for her 15-year portrayal of Starr Manning on the ABC daytime drama One Life to Live, and for originating the role of Kiki Jerome on General Hospital. Back before the pandemic she was on the Philly scene, but the bright lights of NYC often call her back for work, and she found love “On Saturday July 15th, 2023 (MY NEW “BEST DAY EVER”🙌), Taylor took me to the place we had our first date & asked me to MARRY HIM! Two years ago on July 18th 2021, Taylor (Crousore) and I met up for the first time ON THIS PIER…”

Bart Blatstein and John Collabelli hosted an end of the summer white party at his Island Waterpark at the at the Showboat in Atlantic City. I think when the cold weather does settle in, I might just have a mini vacation in the tropics of Atlantic City at the watermark. Back to the party, it was fabulous, I was exited my white shorts from Diner en Blanc still fit, I’ve been eating my way through summer. The party was packed , it was great to see so many old faces, some with new faces. People did not waste their pandemic time, they got things done. I rested, went on adventures and met some really fun people; I lost some weight too, but still have a ways to go.

Speaking of the past, it’s been forever since I’ve been at an event with a live person as a Mermaid Sushi Bar. It was her first day on the job, and now she’s in a million photos. I had to wait 10 minutes just to get a clear shot. I love a good Jewlez Girl.

Saturday Night I was at the Dell for WDAS’ Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park. It was great to see the new stage after the Dell has undergone a renovation. Work is still going on for next season. Thank you Susan Slawson, GM and your entire team for the hospitality. Saturday’s concert included performances by the The Whispers, Heatwave , Zapp and The Chi-Lites

