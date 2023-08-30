Coming Soon: FASHION TOUCHDOWN, presented by Marrone Law Firm, LLC
Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence is thrilled to announce the return of FASHION TOUCHDOWN, presented by Marrone Law Firm, LLC. Members of the Philadelphia Eagles football team and their partners will hit the runway to raise critical funding and awareness for BBBSI’s transformational youth mentorship programs. To celebrate the return of Fashion Touchdown, Boyd’s Philadelpha hosted a kick off party at their Center City store earlier this month.
The evening will begin with a VIP Reception with marquis Philadelphia Eagles players before transitioning to the main event– a modern fashion show with the latest in men’s and women’s fashions curated by Boyds Philadelphia on November 13 at the 2300 Arena.
Photos by PhillyChitChat team member Talya Hailey.
November 13, 2023
Returning live and in-person to the Greater Philadelphia region after a three-year hiatus, Philadelphia Eagles players and their partners will hit the catwalk at Fashion Touchdown 2023, a fundraiser and fashion show to raise critical funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence. Join us as your favorite @PhiladelphiaEagles players trade in their pads and cleats for runway-ready styles for one night only.
For sponsorship or general inquiries, please contact Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence at sponsorship@independencebigs.org.