Coming Soon: FASHION TOUCHDOWN, presented by Marrone Law Firm, LLC

August 30, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Gabrielle Harb, Niamh Buckley, Kelsey Alderman, and Rachel Armstrong of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence is thrilled to announce the return of FASHION TOUCHDOWN, presented by Marrone Law Firm, LLC. Members of the Philadelphia Eagles football team and their partners will hit the runway to raise critical funding and awareness for BBBSI’s transformational youth mentorship programs. To celebrate the return of Fashion Touchdown, Boyd’s Philadelpha hosted a kick off party at their Center City store earlier this month.

Marcus Allen, CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters, Independence Region greeting the guests.

Joe Marrone, Marrone Law Firm, LLC, Donna Higgins, Ramona Harris, an advocate for sunset legislation to reform Pennsylvania’s parole system and Bobby Harris is a social justice advocate and community organizer for Dignity & Power Now

The evening will begin with a VIP Reception with marquis Philadelphia Eagles players before transitioning to the main event– a modern fashion show with the latest in men’s and women’s fashions curated by Boyds Philadelphia on November 13 at the 2300 Arena.

Clarence Major, and Gregg Stover

Joseph Rutala, Jessica Mundy, and Lou Galasso

Photos by PhillyChitChat team member Talya Hailey.

Tiffany Sheffield, and Sonya Sanders

Harold Carmichael, Paula McDermott, and Kevin Reilly

Kheli French and, Ayuana Harris

Garry Cobb, Philadelphia Eagles analyst, Judge Lori Dumas, Ike Reese, Eagles sports radio host and former American football linebacker and, Jameel Worthy

Michelle Molano, Donna Higgins, Ken Weller, and Elliot Berger

November 13, 2023

Returning live and in-person to the Greater Philadelphia region after a three-year hiatus, Philadelphia Eagles players and their partners will hit the catwalk at Fashion Touchdown 2023, a fundraiser and fashion show to raise critical funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence. Join us as your favorite @PhiladelphiaEagles players trade in their pads and cleats for runway-ready styles for one night only.

For sponsorship or general inquiries, please contact Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence at sponsorship@independencebigs.org.

