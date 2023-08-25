MAIN LINE TODAY FASHION SHOW FOR CHOP

August 25, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Main Line Today Magazine and TV personality Jen Su hosted a fashion show at Rosalie Wayne, to benefit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s upcoming Parkway Run and Walk on September 24th.

The Philly native and Philadelphia Film Society Board Director, Jen Su found inspiration for the fashion show through her son, Michael Levin, who has been a 3-year cancer patient at CHOP for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Avascular Necrosis.

Diane Oliva, Operations Analyst at Brandywine Realty Trust and Jaimi Blackburn PR Fearless Restaurants

Marcus and Faith Smith of Imperial Legacy (designs)

The ‘Fashion Moments’ Collection presented couture collaborations with renowned designers Dell Scott (NYFW); Nancy Volpe Beringer (Project Runway); Sue Moerder (Philly Fashion Week); Wear to Wall; Paper Shaper by Julie; Van Cleve Bridal; Imperial Legacy; and Conrad Booker (Vogue | Harpers Bazaar) and the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator.

Angie Eileen and Whitney Ullman, catch her on FOX29 Good Day Philadelphia Friday as she tells you the hot spots at the Jersey Shore and in the Philly area .

Jen has worked with each of the designers in the show, in creating various red carpet looks which she has worn to this year’s Oscars, Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, New York Fashion Week, and Fashion Group International galas. In addition to style and entertainment reporting, she was inducted into the Recording Academy Class of 2023 (yes she has a few recordings under her designer belt), and is currently filming a fashion reality series which will debut on The CW in October.

Philanthropist Allison Brady, Marcia Williams, Embellish Beauty Concepts, Antoine Jackson, talent scout producer, and Kate Marlys, Philly Pr Girl

Media guests at the event, which coincided with Jen Su’s birthday — included Gina Lizzo, Kate Marlys, Michael Newmuis, Ramillionaire Carr, Whitney Ullman, Artur Kirsh, Marcia Williams, Jaimi Rubin Blackburn, Linnternational, Antoine Johnson, Colleen Salonga, Kimberley Kleczka, Sarah Rodowicz, as well as top models including April Jordan, Kylie Smith, Nadia Neubert, Jalen Hoang, and Sandra Yodesky.

Ramillionaire Carr, is headed to NYFW and then can be spotted at Philadelphia Fashion Week at the end of September 20 – 24. I’m tempted to go to NYC just to see what he wears each day.

International DJ Gabriel Kirsh, who has worked with the likes of Martin Garrix and Matisse, had guests dancing and cheering at the CHOP fundraising event. Who’s dad is the very popular Artur Kirsh of Artur Kirsh Salon, who did Jen Su’s and the models hair for the show.

Designer Nancy Volpe Beringer (Project Runway) and her models

Paper Shaper by Julie why yes this dress is made from paper.

Sandra Yodesky in a beautiful gown from the Van Cleve Collection

Model Jalen Hoang

Eileen Smith Dalabrida, Karen Cox and Donna Coghlin

Michael Newmius, FS Investments, joins Jen Su on the red carpet at Rosalie in Wayne.

“Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is excited about our upcoming annual Parkway Run & Walk that supports breakthrough pediatric cancer research and care at our Cancer Center,” said Kevin McMahon, Senior Director, Peer to Peer & Community Fundraising at CHOP.

Definitely a Runway sensation, but looks dangerous if you fell.

Fashion designers Conrad Booker (many of Jen Su’s looks on the runway were created by the creative Conrad) and Sue Moerder, Pronounced Murder – Skull Assemblage Art Phila Pa

L’International , IDelaware-based fashion designer and entrepreneur Dell Scott, founder and CEO of Dell Scott Enterprises and Jen Su

“We are grateful to Main Line Today, Jen Su and Team Michael for hosting this fashion fundraiser to benefit CHOP’s Cancer Center, bringing further awareness to the Parkway Run & Walk event on Sunday, September 24. It is through fundraising efforts like these that we can hope to one day conquer childhood cancer.”

The CHOP Parkway Run raised over $2 million last year.

Donations and Info can be found here

