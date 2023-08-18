Martorano’s Prime Opens at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, Calendar of Events

August 18, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Celebrity cook and South Philly native Steve Martorano has opened Martorano’s Prime, an Italian-American Steakhouse at Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown. Martorano’s Prime blends the celebrity cook’s usual Italian-American cuisine with dishes typically found at high-end steakhouses. Menu items include macaroni, pasta, steak and Martorano’s meatballs with Sunday gravy. (photos provided)

Also new at Martorano’s Rivers Philadelphia is Lilly Cakes, Martorano’s wife Marsha Daley-Martorano‘s dessert brand. Try the Red velvet, cookies and cream, triple chocolate and brown-butter Heath bar cakes, along with banana cream pie are just some of the restaurant’s classic desserts. In the Rivers Philadelphia food court, you can purchase Lilly Cakes to take home as well. Guests can also enjoy Martorano’s Sicilian Slice pizza. I’ve been there a few times. August’s featured item is a pepperoni slice for $12. Sicilian Slice features pizzas that are generously topped with mouthwatering tomato sauce and premium mozzarella cheese. The grab-and-go outlet is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. So delicious!!

Online reservations can be made now at Open Table.com.

Save the Date: September 2 Cage Wars are happening at the Event Center. Tickets are still available. Then Friday September 15, EVERCLEAR with Ataris is in concert. INFO

There’s always something to do or eat at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

