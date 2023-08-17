The Poplar Apartments Solmar Summer Soiree 2023

August 17, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Recently the Poplar Apartments hosted their annual Solmar Summer Soiree with soaring views of the City.

It was a hot, hot night, and I’m not talking about the air temperature. The Poplar features brand-new apartments (studio to 4 bedrooms) and luxury amenities including an expansive rooftop terrace and pool club with panoramic views of the City with the most stunning rooftop pool in the city with 3 pools, hot tubs, cabanas and grills.

The Post Brothers Team was on site for any one who had questions about the property. Cashman & Associates curated a guest list of entrepreneurs, friends, and influencers who mingled, waded in the water and danced throughout the night to the tunes of DJ Royale. This year the building seems to be nearly full as I met so many residents, along with invited guests.

Erica Nikole and Iyanna Yasman

The Wooder Ice Team. You need to be following WooderIce on IG to keep up to date with all the events and happenings in Philly. Plus they pop up some funny memes along the way.

Lauren Coladich, Elina Doolavh, Jonah Toennies and Camisha Moore

Rising influencer stars Na Rothschild (… it’s ok to not do what everybody is doing! It’s ok to be original. BE YOU. Everyone else is taken!) and Lisa Carroll were fashionably on the scene.

Maximo Vincente and Rachel Vicente

Fidan Alizada Lived in 4 countries now exploring America 🇺🇸 Sharing my daily life in the US on TikTok and Barbu fan, influencer Divyanshi Trakroo

Laura Swartz and Paula Donenfeld

Poplar Residents Gabrielle Ochoco and Sabir Peele love living there, along especially for the amenities, and convenient location

