Photos: “Painting a Brighter Tomorrow”

Thanks to PCC shooter Kathy Leister for capturing Deborah Hospital Foundation‘s Gala “Painting a Brighter Tomorrow“ at Deborah Hospital Foundation’s ” 18th Annual Red Tie Gala on November 11 at the Hilton at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia..

This signature event, which is the largest annual fundraiser held in support of Deborah Heart and Lung Center. Established in 1922, Deborah has provided a century of extraordinary medical innovation from its initial founding as a tuberculosis sanatorium. Today, Deborah is the region’s only acute care specialty center of excellence focused on cardiac, pulmonary, and vascular disease.

Dr. and Mrs. Sena – This Year’s Honoree

Celebrating Dr. Sena’s 50 years of Service

to Deborah Heart and Lung Center!

In recognition, Deborah will dedicating

The Dr. Sena Outpatient Care Center.

Barbara Plumeri, Sam Plumeri Jr. and JoAnn Hopkins

Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ is an 89-bed teaching hospital that specializes in the prevention, diagnosis, research, and treatment of heart, lung, and vascular diseases. Founded in 1922, Deborah has been a regional and nationally recognized leader throughout its 100-year history, during which time it has healed 2.3 million patients from every corner of the United States and 87 countries in the world. From performing the first open heart surgeries (adult and pediatric) in New Jersey, to running one of the highest volume left-ventricular assist device (LVAD) implant programs in the region, Deborah has stood at the forefront of medical innovation, all while never wavering from its founding mission “there is no price on life.”

Shalyn Randolph and Howard White Click here to see Sponsor Book

Natasha Williams Robert Trobaugh, Angela Glazer, Christine Carlson-Glazer, Bridget Gill and Louis Bezich

Deborah is consistently recognized as a leader in patient care from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, ranked among the top hospitals in New Jersey for patient satisfaction; holds a top-tier Society of Thoracic Surgeons rating which places Deborah among the best cardiac surgery programs in the country; and is designated a national Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. Deborah is an Alliance member of the Cleveland Clinic Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute.

There was a great silent auction, as well as a live auction which helped raise critical funds for the foundation.

Jeff and Ronda Schwartz with, Linda Rubin, co-chair of the nights gala, and Gary Rubin

Michelle Smith and Shaniqua Garcia

Loren Manni, co chair, Drew Brennan and Ryan Manni

The night was a wonderful success and we

hope that everyone will come again next year!

