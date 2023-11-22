MANAYUNK LIGHTS UP FOR THE HOLIDAYS

November 22, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Taqueria Amor Gift card promotion – for every $100 spent in gift cards, guests receive $20; Taqueria Amor transforms itself into Señor Grinch for the fourth year in a row – with thousands of lights and decorations outside, and a head-to-toe make-over inside that will warm the heart of the Grinch-iest Grinches in all of Philadelphia.

Last week I attended the Manayunk Development Corporation kick off to the Holidays in Manayunk featuring five weeks of festivities that will have you thinking you stepped right into a Hallmark Movie. Manayunk Gets LIT lights up Main Street as 40 businesses compete to see who has the most bling on the block. Get LIT Weekends start November 30th will feature all the twinkling lights, food and drink deals, shopping specials, festive live entertainment, visits from Santa, and the return of the Jolly Trolley.

The Jolly Trolley expands this year to include more dates and times than ever before! While visiting, shop small and shop local and support dozens of small businesses throughout the charming Philadelphia neighborhood that are offering deals, events and features for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

The festively decorated Jolly Trolley will run up and down Main Street making several stops at your favorite businesses including Tubby Robot Ice Cream Factory, Lucky’s Last Chance, and Taqueria Amor! Plus, it’s the best way to take in all the twinkling lights. Secret Santa will give away swag bags and prizes during select weekends – keep an eye out for prizes and surprises. Hey Santa!!

“Manayunk is simply the best place in Philadelphia to see holiday magic in action,” said Manayunk Development Corporation Executive Director Gwen McCauley. “The season kicks off with Manayunk Gets LIT and the lighting of the holiday tree – and continues through New Year’s Eve. Our holiday programs have grown organically over the years as our local community continues to support the district, particularly in a post Covid/ Hurricane Ida world.

Our pedestrian scale Main Street is festooned with hundreds of thousands of lights that, altogether, create an exciting and free holiday activity for people of all ages to enjoy. Our holiday programs bring together the best of the urban experience and the small town charm that distinguishes Manayunk from other districts and neighborhoods in the city of Philadelphia.”

So many fun events happening: On Saturday, December 9th, come dressed in your holiday finest for the 9th Annual Rudolph Run starting at Manayunk Canal starting at 9:00am to support North Light Community Center.

Giving Back: In partnership with North Light Community Center, the Manayunk Development Corporation is helping local families in need this holiday season. Stop by 4312 Main Street to pick a gift item off of the holiday tree to donate to a North Light family all season long.

Santa Paws is back on Saturday, December 2nd with pet photos with the man in red. More Info on everything happening. Seriously one of my favorite events since I don’t have a pet.

I loved how the town came out to celebrate, they were so festive.

Don’t tell the other neighborhoods, but I think it was one of the best holiday kick offs. They even had “snow” falling on us, which made for fun photos.

Mayor McCheese and The Mayor were there.

Small Business Saturday is this weekend. Shop small and shop local at over 50 small businesses to find something for everyone on your list as the neighborhood kicks off the holiday season with Small Business Saturday on November 25! This day is dedicated to supporting local, independently owned shops in the district. Check out more info HERE

Get LIT Weekends

November 30 through December 23

Thursdays & Fridays: 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturdays: 1:00pm to 9:00pm

Manayunk Celebrates Hanukkah with ‘Eight Crazy Nights” of Instagram giveaways from December 7 to December 15. During the Festival of Lights, on December 7, 8, 9 and 14, riders on the Jolly Trolley during the Festival of Lights can get Hanukkah Gelt and goodie bags.

