Peter Miller Story Opening Night Party

Debbie Morton of Morton Contemporary Gallery and Paul Gratz of Gratz Gallery

The extraordinary exhibition “The Peter Miller Story” has opened at Morton Contemporary Gallery, where they held a opening night reception last week! (Through January 14, 2024)



Prominent Gallerist Paul Gratz of Gratz Gallery and Conservation Studio in Doylestown has rediscovered the works of painter Peter Miller, an American Modernist. Miller was a wealthy heiress (born Henrietta Myers) and a spiritualist who painted for the love of art rather than ambition. Even so she had notable success, her colorful works having showed at the prestigious Julien Levy Gallery in New York.

Mike Greenidge, Strategic Content Manager Fox29 Philly (middle) checks out the Peter Miller collection.

Miller’s work was mostly forgotten until Gratz had the opportunity to buy the paintings remaining in her estate. The work needed extensive conservation, some of it having been stored in a barn. Gratz is a professional conservator. He was able to do the work during the pandemic.

Renata Fox-Rapp and Erin Touey maintain the guest list for openings at Morton's.

Michael Flores and Jessica Stage

Zev Sunleaf and Jay Davidson

David Christiansen and Michael Toub Philly Vegan Club Members

Marial Blasetti, Neurocritical Care Educator – IRRAS AB and Jonathan Burton, Independence Historical Trust

Fergus “Fergie” Carey, legendary bar master (we share the same exact birthday, I just learned on the ‘net. 7/23/23!!), Debbie Morton, curator/operator of Morton Contemporary Gallery and Breland Moore, Sports Anchor/cohost of “The 215” on Fox 29

Inga Saffron, legendary Inquirer Architecture columnist and Paul Gratz, curator of Peter Miller Collection. His formal training began at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, where Peter Miller studied. The exhibition is beautiful and several pieces sold last Saturday night.

