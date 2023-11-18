Info: Pete Davidson, Cage Wars, Brian McKnight at Rivers Casino Philadelphia

November 18, 2023 by HughE Dillon

Like A Good Neighbor: Neighborhoods surrounding Rivers Casino in Fishtown just got a million times better; local civics and other nonprofits now have more funding for capital improvements and expanded programming, thanks to the casino’s annual $1 million contribution to the Penn Treaty Special Services District (SSD).

Through grants the SSD makes to community organizations, the casino funds are used to benefit residents of Fishtown, Northern Liberties, Olde Richmond and South Kensington. Recipient organizations sponsor neighborhood festivals and community gatherings; make physical improvements to parks, playgrounds, gardens and other infrastructure; and operate arts, sports, education and recreation programs.

This year’s $1 million check brings Rivers’ total contributions to the Penn Treaty SSD to $11.4 million since 2009, just before the casino opened.

There are still tickets left for PETE DAVIDSON LIVE 11/25 at 10PM (The 7pm show is sold out)

Brian McKnight — Friday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m.

Grammy-nominated singer Brian McKnight will captivate the audience with his soulful melodies and remarkable vocal prowess. Tickets for The Event Center show start at $59.

Cage Wars 63 — Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m.

Cage Wars 63, a high-energy evening of mixed martial arts, is coming to Rivers Casino Philadelphia. The fights will take place in The Event Center; tickets starting at just under $68 are on sale now at CageWarsMMA.com/tickets.

Stop by Rivers Casino Philadelphia for fun, food and live entertainment. Thanks to them for being an advertiser for the past year. I do love to play there, and get my Dunkin.

