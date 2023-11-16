Junior League of Philadelphia Fall Fête

November 16, 2023 by HughE Dillon

The Junior League of Philadelphia (JLP) hosted their Fall Fête Fundraising Masquerade cocktail party on Friday, October 27, 2023. The Junior League of Philadelphia, Inc. (JLP) is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

Maria Perry and April Francia

Barbara Manning, Colleen Mita, Stephanie Lippincott, Jillian Kukucka, LaCoya Pace, Erin Nanovic, and Dalia Omran

“Our Fall Fête was a huge success! The Junior League of Philadelphia brings like-minded women looking to make a positive impact on the community together and that is exactly what this event did,” said Stephanie Lippincott, President of the Junior League Philadelphia. “The money raised at Fall Fête will go towards fighting food insecurity and improving the Greater Philadelphia community. Food insecurity is more than hunger, it is an all-encompassing condition that affects all areas of a person’s life — including overall health, education, and housing. The JLP’s goal is to help alleviate not just hunger, but the connected disparities.”

Lauren Clemence, Erika Rodriguez, Rachel Silver, and Ashley White

Tammy O’Hara, Nyree Ellison, and Kateryna Endrizzi

Maliha Khan, and Gregory Benton

Victoria Buckley, Betsy Nelson, and Rejena Buckley

Brenda Hillegas, and Rebecca Harney

Kathryn Young Galla, Rebecca May, Jacqui Rathera, Lacey Mielcarek ,Jennifer May, and Angela Velez – Photos by Andre Flewellen – PhillyChitChat team member of a decade.

