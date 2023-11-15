8th Annual Philadelphia Fund Alliance
The Philadelphia Fund Alliance (PFA), a group of Philadelphia-based asset management industry professionals, celebrated their annual fundraising gala on November 2 at Rittenhouse Hotel, benefiting PhillySafe seeks to make place-based investments with proven crime deterrent solutions (street cleaning, greening, lighting and resident-owned home security systems) in dis-invested neighborhoods.
Since its inception in 2016, PFA has raised over $700,000 for Greater Philadelphia area charities.
The annual fundraiser not only supports a great cause,
but also highlights Philadelphia’s deep roots and influence in national financial markets and services, including traditional mutual funds and alternative asset vehicles.
Through our annual event, we will raise money for a local charity and, as an ancillary benefit, we will raise awareness about our collective accomplishments and milestones in the asset management industry.
