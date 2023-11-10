Ray Philly Housewarming Party
Ray, a brand rooted in hospitality and making art and design a part of everyday life, opened its first residential building, Ray Philly within the North American Street creative corridor last month. Pictured about the Ray Philly Team proudly stands in front of the building at 1525 N American St,
The 103,000 square foot building features six artist studios on the ground floor, 110 residential units – including 25 studios, 67 one-bedrooms, 18 two-bedrooms – free communal art studio (called the makerspace) for residents, and a commercial space, was built from the ground up, but purposely built as if were a factory of yesteryear.
“Ray Philly is a home and gathering space where people can express their unique voices and perspectives, whether as residents of the building or participants in Ray’s free public programming,” said Suzanne Demisch, Creative Director at Ray. “We’re excited to be part of the City of Brotherly Love and look forward to delivering an experience that brings art and design into people’s daily lives.”
Ray exists to perpetuate art and culture in the built environment. Founder Dasha Zhukova was inspired to apply her work within cultural institutions and public art spaces into a new category of the built environment. Dasha established the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art in 2008, seeking to create a space devoted to the discovery and exploration of global art and culture. Her experience at the museum, particularly observing how people interacted with both the art and architecture, was the catalyst for launching Ray.
Ray Philly appears to be more than just a residential building; it seems to be a dynamic and integrated space that promotes a fusion of art, design, and community. Donations were suggested for entry and 100% of proceeds generated from the event were donated to South Kensington Community Partners (SKCP), a place-based non-profit located in Old/South Kensington with programs serving OSK and the surrounding neighborhoods of Eastern North Philadelphia.