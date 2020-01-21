PhillyToDo: Daryl Hall & John Oates present HOAGIENATION 2020

January 21, 2020 by HughE Dillon

The Mann is excited to welcome HoagieNation, a celebration of Philly food, music, and culture, including live music on two stages on Saturday, May 23. Featuring performances by Daryl Hall & John Oates, Squeeze, Kool and the Gang, The Hooters (celebrating the 35th anniversary of Nervous Night), Blues Traveler, Melanie Fiona, Low Cut Connie, Natalie Prass, The Soul Survivors, and Down North.

As part of this year’s festival, attendees can visit the Hoagie Pavilion, with free hoagie tastings from more than 20 Real Philly Delis as part of “Hoagie Happy Hour” presented by Dietz & Watson. There will also be food trucks, local craft beer and spirit offerings, Philly personalities, a Hoagie Eating Contest, and more!

HoagieNation will donate $1 from each ticket sold to Hoagies for Humanity, a newly established partnership between Live Nation Philadelphia, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and Dietz & Watson, providing and delivering hoagies to those in need throughout the year. More info can be found on HoagieNation.com

