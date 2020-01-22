The Clay Studio Breaks Ground

January 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon

On January 15, the Clay Studio, currently located in Old City, broke ground on it’s new state-of-the-art ceramic facility designed by Philadelphia-based architecture firm DIGSAU. The Clay Studio, a nonprofit ceramics studio founded in 1974 serves approximately 35,000 members of the Philadelphia community annually. The organization will leave its location in a narrow 19th-century structure and move into the much larger, 32,000-square-foot building in the heart of the South Kensington neighborhood.

Hardhats at the groundbreaking of the Clay Studio in South Kensington on January 15, 2020.

DIGSAU’s design is a reflection of lessons learned by The Clay Studio’s interaction with the South Kensington neighborhood through the Claymobile, a mobile community engagement program that brings ceramics studios to schools, older adult facilities, community centers, and other social service agencies throughout the Philadelphia region. “Community is what began and sustained The Clay Studio for 45 years,” said Jennifer Martin, “and community is what will make our new building a home.”







Mayor Jim Kenny, Sergio Coscia, Board President, Jennifer Martin, Executive Director, Senator Larry Farnese, James Fulton, Clay Together Campaign Chairman, and Jill Bonovitz, co-founder at the groundbreaking of the Clay Studio in South Kensington on January 15, 2020.

Senator Larry Farnese

Sergio Coscia, Board President

Mayor Jim Kenney

The Clay Studio executive director Jennifer Martin

The groundbreaking reflects the success of a $13.7 million capital campaign that includes an allocation of New Markets Tax Credits from Philadelphia’s Economic Development Corporation (PIDC), as well as an award from the Windgate Foundation and contributions from local donors.

Gabe Canuso – D3 Developers, Jennifer Martin, executive director The Clay Studio and David Gleason, former owner of the lot where the new Clay Studio will be built.

Susan Muller, Jill Bonovitz and John Rodgers

The Clay Studio Resident Artists

Michelle Hines and John Burton

Nitza Rosario, Josie Bockelman and Carin Sankus at the groundbreaking of the Clay Studio in South Kensington on January 15, 2020.

The Clay Studio has a lot of events, and opportunities for you to explore your creativity

After the groundbreaking their was a After the ground breaking officials, guests and supporters headed to Bahdeebahdu Gallery for a reception.

The four-story, 34,000-square-foot structure designed by Digsau architects, will solidify the nonprofit organization as a national leader in ceramics and also serve as a place for local residents and artists in the City. The new building will have larger classrooms, state-of-the-art studios, an outdoor sculpture garden, and new gallery spaces as well. The opening is planned for the spring of 2021 Check out Photos at CBSPHILLY PhillyVoice and Philly Style Mag

