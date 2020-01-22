The Clay Studio Breaks Ground
On January 15, the Clay Studio, currently located in Old City, broke ground on it’s new state-of-the-art ceramic facility designed by Philadelphia-based architecture firm DIGSAU. The Clay Studio, a nonprofit ceramics studio founded in 1974 serves approximately 35,000 members of the Philadelphia community annually. The organization will leave its location in a narrow 19th-century structure and move into the much larger, 32,000-square-foot building in the heart of the South Kensington neighborhood.
DIGSAU’s design is a reflection of lessons learned by The Clay Studio’s interaction with the South Kensington neighborhood through the Claymobile, a mobile community engagement program that brings ceramics studios to schools, older adult facilities, community centers, and other social service agencies throughout the Philadelphia region. “Community is what began and sustained The Clay Studio for 45 years,” said Jennifer Martin, “and community is what will make our new building a home.”
After the groundbreaking officials, guests and supporters headed to Bahdeebahdu Gallery for a reception.
The four-story, 34,000-square-foot structure designed by Digsau architects, will solidify the nonprofit organization as a national leader in ceramics and also serve as a place for local residents and artists in the City. The new building will have larger classrooms, state-of-the-art studios, an outdoor sculpture garden, and new gallery spaces as well. The opening is planned for the spring of 2021 Check out Photos at CBSPHILLY PhillyVoice and Philly Style Mag