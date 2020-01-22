SaveTheDate Fearless Restaurants GALENTINE’S DAY With WMMR’S KATHY ROMANO

January 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon

AUTOGRAPH BRASSERIE & LOUIE LOUIE TO HOST GALENTINE’S DAY EVENTS CELEBRATING ALL THAT IS FEM FRIENDSHIP FANTASTIC WMMR’S KATHY ROMANO TO HOST AT AUTOGRAPH & FOUNDERS OF DREAMWALK FASHION SHOW TO HOST AT LOUIE LOUIE

HAVERFORD, PA) – –Roses and candy are fine for Valentine’s Day, but cocktails and celebrating friendship, girl power and all things fem friendship fantastic at the ultimate Girl’s Night Out are perfect for Galentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 12, 2020!

Rather than taking place instead of Valentine’s Day though, Autograph Brasserie in Wayne, PA and Louie Louie in University City will host Galentine’s Day two days before so that women with significant others can still celebrate Valentine’s Day should they so desire. As the saying goes, sisters before misters so let the festivities begin by celebrating the ladies who you can always count on!

Each location will feature its own unique event. Kathy Romano of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show and Host of Her Story on 95.7 BEN FM will host Galentine’s Day at Autograph Brasserie (503 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA), where she will showcase The Kathy Romano Jewelry Collection. Kathy created the collection with Whim Jewelry and it features three necklaces and three pairs of earrings that are high-quality, versatile, and timeless and can transcend from day to night, from everyday wear to special occasions.

Author of Intermission, Mindie Barnett will also be on-site at Autograph discussing and autographing her funny and inspiring memoir of change and growth, where she shares the secrets to keeping the faith and managing to thrive while starting your second act. In Intermission, Mindie provides an inspirational guide to kickstarting your life that will resonate with women everywhere facing big life changes.

Also, on-site at Autograph Brasserie for shopping: Laura Mercier, Shiseido, Lovebirds Boutique, James Boutique, Touche, White Dog Bakery, Dr. Brannon Claytor/Claytor Noone Plastic Surgery, Behold Salon & Spa, Saint James Boutique, Velvet Shoestring, Cryo Sculpt Revive, Hope Chest, Strafford Chiropractic & Healing Center, Hathaway Hutton, Deneen Marcel Lashes, Addison Bay, fine jewels by Jill and Laurie, Lisi Lerch, Slay Displays and LAA Art Collective.

Galentine’s Day at Louie Louie (3611 Walnut Street, Philadelphia) will be hosted by Alyse and Lexi (also known as @bitesizedfitness and @bitesizedsis on social media) they are sisters from South Jersey living in Philadelphia and are the Co-Founders of the Body Inclusive DreamWalk Fashion Show, which gives people of all shapes, ages, ethnicities, sexualities, and abilities the chance to shine on stage and share their stories with the world. They’ll be bringing some of their infamous runway “wings” to the Galentine’s Day event for guests to take pictures as real-life angels!

On-site at Louie Louie for shopping: Laura Mercier, Smak Parlour, Ello Boutique, Bucks County Plastic Surgery, Slay Displays, Maple Street Modern, Madalynne Intimates and Lingerie, Athleta, Vacay Beauty, Americae and Llani Shop.

Both locations will offer a night of great cocktails, shopping, and giveaways. Tickets are $15 and include one signature cocktail, a swag bag, and a raffle ticket to enter a drawing that evening for great prizes! Both locations are also offering a VIP ticket for $50 that includes a two-course dinner, champagne, and five raffle tickets as well as early admission to the event for shopping. The fun begins at 7 pm, space is limited and tickets are required and can be purchased at Louie Louie: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-tickets-89134905903 and Autograph: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/galentines-day-tickets-89628496245

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

