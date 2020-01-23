InBox: Barbara Corcoran endorses Local Real Estate Agent Maria Quattrone

January 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Congratulations to Maria Quattrone for her endorsement by Real Estate expert Barbara Corcoran .

PHILADELPHIA, PA – January 20 th , 2020 – Maria Quattrone and Associates announced that Barbara Corcoran, who is exclusively endorsing a select few, has chosen Maria Quattrone as one of the best real estate minds in the country. To solidify the endorsement, Maria and Barbara will

be appearing in a TV commercial where Corcoran will officially be endorsing Quattrone.

“As a real estate investor, I look for sharp agents who really know their market. Agents who do so much business that they can find me the right investment property and sell it for the most money without drama. When I need real estate advice in Philadelphia and the surrounding area,

I’d call Maria Quattrone and Associates!” says Corcoran.

Maria’s company, Maria Quattrone and Associates headquartered in Philadelphia, PA has grown into one of the most successful real estate companies in the tri state area and has become a dominant industry leader. The company, founded in 2005 and lead by Maria Quattrone is made

up of a hand-picked team of industry professionals, real estate branding and marketing experts who provide quality customer service throughout the Philadelphia area. “I want to make sure my clients are well informed about the market. Providing up to date market

statistics and clear open communication is the key to our success.” “Being endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, a real estate powerhouse, is an incredible honor. Such an exclusive, public endorsement reaffirms our vision, business philosophy and work ethic.” Quattrone says.

In 2019, Real Trends and The Wall Street Journal, awarded Maria #76 of the Top 100 agents in the country. Maria is ranked #1 among all RE/MAX agents in PA and is currently #12 among all RE/MAX agents globally!

To work with Maria Quattrone and Associates, inquire about career opportunities, learn about her Guaranteed sale program for home sellers, visit http://www.CallMQ.com or contact 215-607-3525

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

