Wonderspaces Is A Wonderful Way to See Art – Opens Today

Wonderspaces, an experiential, interactive arts venue, celebrated their opening with a preview party Tuesday night, January 22. Building on the success of annual pop-up shows they’ve enjoyed in San Diego, and their first permanent location in Scottsdale, AZ, Wonderspace Philly will open a 24,000 square foot new gallery space on after a ceremonial ribbon cutting today at 11:30am. This inaugural lineup features fourteen experiential and participatory art installations from artists from around the world some works shown at the prestigious Art Basel in Miami, with each work focusing on the theme of perspective.

Wonderspaces is an unique art experiences which fits perfectly in the new shopping concept Fashion District, which blends together entertainment and art, and features an existing $1 million in commissioned artwork.

James Dieugenio and Adam Piazza

Candace Shelton and Skylar Leach

Michelle Cassidy (l) experiencing Dinner Party by Charlotte Stoudt, Laura Wexler, and Angel Soto at Wonderspaces located in Philadelphia’s Fashion District, on January 21, 2020.

jessica Christopher and Lisa Jefferson

Jesse Kahn, Travis Rupp and Olivia Carb

NBC10 meteorologist Steve Sosna reads a note left at “The Last Word” exhibit by Illegal Art at Wonderspaces located in Philadelphia’s Fashion District, on January 21, 2020.

Mary Teka and Desiree Fendy

Matea Friedel and Max Cooper

Artists Mark Daniell and Shawn Causey, flank Jenn McCreary, GM Wonderspaces, Jane Golden, executive director of Mural Arts, as they all stand in front of the artists work ” Sweet Spot” at Wonderspaces located in Philadelphia’s Fashion District, on January 21, 2020.

In between art exhibits, there is plenty of seats for you to enjoy while pacing yourself. There is also a snack bar with lite bites and drinks as well.





Wonderspaces is located in the Fashion District at 27 N 11th St, between Filbert and Market Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Tickets for Wonderspaces are on sale now at philadelphia.wonderspaces.com/

