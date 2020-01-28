The Always Fashionable Academy Ball

January 28, 2020 by HughE Dillon

For decades, the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball has been among Philadelphia’s most highly anticipated charity events. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, acclaimed performer John Lithgow joined Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate the 163rd Anniversary of the Academy of Music, as well as some Philly royalty. Lithgow mentioned that Gritty was unable to attend, as he was stepping back. He’s now the Prince Harry of Philadelphia.

Thanks Andre Flewellen for this fabulous photo.

Nicholas Perugino, Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, Sheila Hess, and Moi

I’ve enjoyed all the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball I’ve attended, and they were all very special, but this year was extra special. My tux finally fit perfectly, thanks Men’s Wearhouse and Will Speed over there on Chestnut Street. The friends who filled my table were perfect, thanks Lynsie Solomon for fitting them all at my table. The event went swimmingly, the event planners did an awesome job. The cocktail party, the concert, the entertainment along the promenade to the Bellevue and the BELLEVUE was spectacular. The prettiest it ever has been. It was a night to remember and I can’t wait to go back again. Everyone looked fabulous.

Chatara Benson and Nicole Allen White

James Fitzgerald and Barb Majeski

Flo Celender wearing Juan Carlos Piñera

Sparkles in every hue

Tiffani Howard, Liz Baker and Dixie James,

Jim Brandau and Nancy Goldenberg

Terry and Amy Buckman .

Less than 24hrs later she had to tell the world Lower Merion High School Basketball star Kobe Bryant had died.

Dr. Chad Coren and Adel Coren

Richard Worley, Leslie Anne Miller Michele and Larry Jamison

Jude Tuma and Aronte Bennett

Dan Fitzpatrick, Beth Fitzpatrick, Lacey Fitzpatrick and Olivia Fitzpatrick

The night can seem long when you learn it starts at 5pm and ends at 2am, but it goes by fast and is enjoyable at every turn. It’s starts out with the very popular white-tie celebration at 5 PM with the Chair’s Pre-Concert Reception at the Academy of Music.





Gianni DiMezza, Giovanna Tripodi, Lynsie Solomon, wearing Missoni and Evan Solomon, co-chair of the Young Friends



Kristyn Aldrich

Anne & Matt Hamilton Green with envy







Best ensemble: Jason and Rachel Cevera , Chris and Teresa Kenny, and Ralph and Stephanie DeVito

Fashion Standout, another gorgeous green dress

Kimmie Ragone wearing Marchesa Notte Dress and Alexandre Birman shoes (of course we can only see her fabulous pedicure)

Stunning

Kyle Scott and Elizabeth Scott, co-chair of the Young Friends

BTW I appreciate this couple so much. I have met them a thousand times, when I see them I know I know them, but as most of you know I have a very bad memory and I can never remember their names; They are always so gracious about it and I thank you.

Senator Larry Farnese and Annie McCormick wall to wall smiles is always the best look.

The evening continued with the concert in the Academy auditorium at 7 PM.

The post-concert celebrations begin with the traditional promenade up the Avenue of the Arts from the Academy to the Bellevue Hotel, where guests enjoyed an evening of spirited music, dinner, and dancing.

If you look closely on the Academy of Music at the corner of Broad and Locust you will see a scrim on the Locust street side. Anyone can come and pose for a selfie and it looks like you are on stage under the chandelier looking out into the audience.





Along the promenade walking up Broad Street and inside the Bellevue Hotel, guests enjoyed entertainment by the Philadelphia Handbells and Keystone State Boychoir and Pennsylvania Girlchoir

The ballroom, and all the rooms the Ball fills were beautifully decorated making each one special and unique. If you’ve never been I really encourage you to go at least once. You will fall in love with the enchanted evening, but most importantly you will learn why it’s an essential fundraiser to maintain the beautiful jewel on Locust Street, The Academy of Music. It really is a special building and you can see the restoration it’s undergone over the past decade.

The bell of the ball, and a mighty fun dance partner – Teresa Nino Kenny in her fun and fancy free Oscar de la Renta gown. Thank you for such a fun time on the dance floor, as well as Paula McDermott, Kimmie Ragone and Janet Guthart. So many more photos will be in Philly Style Magazine, Philly Mag and Philly Tribune in the coming days. Check out CBSPhilly for additional photos.

Till next year Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball !!

