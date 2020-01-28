The Always Fashionable Academy Ball

Pinefish – This seafood specialist offers a raw bar, lobsters, steaks, happy-hour oysters & a full bar. 1138 Pine St.
Maria Quattrone Real Estate Experts
RE/MAX @ HOME
Maria Quattrone Real Estate Experts
2054 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Email:mquattrone@liveloveathome.com
Office: 215.607.3535
www.liveloveathome.com
Parx Casino Near Philadelphia
Parx Casino and Racing is a thoroughbred horse racing venue with the largest casino gaming complex in Pennsylvania, and entertainment center. 3001 St Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
Freeman Interiors (215) 772-9406
Freeman Interiorsis an award winning Interior Design firm that emphasizes quality & detail in all phases of design from space planning, to design-build and accessories. This full service design firm will take you from “concept” to “completion”. Residential, Hospitality & the Corporate Industry are their clients. #freeman_interiors
1520 Spruce Street • Philadelphia, PA 19102
Richard Sandoval’s Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton
Our kitchen features Latin inspired notes that enhance the tastes of an eclectic menu, while a stunning atmosphere encourages guest-to-guest connections over shareable plates and carefully crafted cocktails.
10 Avenue of the Arts | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102 | 215.523.8200
For decades, the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball has been among Philadelphia’s most highly anticipated charity events. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, acclaimed performer John Lithgow joined Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra to celebrate the 163rd Anniversary of the Academy of Music, as well as some Philly royalty. Lithgow mentioned that Gritty was unable to attend, as he was stepping back. He’s now the Prince Harry of Philadelphia.
I’ve enjoyed all the Academy of Music Anniversary Concert and Ball I’ve attended, and they were all very special, but this year was extra special. My tux finally fit perfectly, thanks Men’s Wearhouse and Will Speed over there on Chestnut Street. The friends who filled my table were perfect, thanks Lynsie Solomon for fitting them all at my table. The event went swimmingly, the event planners did an awesome job. The cocktail party, the concert, the entertainment along the promenade to the Bellevue and the BELLEVUE was spectacular. The prettiest it ever has been. It was a night to remember and I can’t wait to go back again. Everyone looked fabulous.
Senator Larry Farnese and Annie McCormick wall to wall smiles is always the best look.
The post-concert celebrations begin with the traditional promenade up the Avenue of the Arts from the Academy to the Bellevue Hotel, where guests enjoyed an evening of spirited music, dinner, and dancing.