The Scout Guide Main Line & Philadelphia Launch Party

January 29, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment
Laurie Wightman, editor of The Scout Guide, Main Line & Philadelphia hosted a party for the launch of the 5th volume of TSG Main Line & Philadelphia, a publication dedicated to living beautifully, living well, and living like an insider at Maximalist Studios on Thursday, January 23.
Many members and friends were in attendance at the TSG Main Line & Philadelphia
Dori Desautel Broudy, Allison Brookman & Parisa Abdollahi
Jennifer Justice & Sam Ehlinger The Little House Shop
Jennifer Justice & Anne Henderson looking through The Scout Guide
Eddie Ross & Jaithan Kochar – Owners of Maximalist Studios
Mother/Daughter Duo – Moira and Nancy Follman
Brian Ryan & Hilary Ryan – Owner of Plank Studio
Mark Danzeisen, Ashley Taylor, of DFTI Boutique , Michael Wiley, and Kelsey Germano
Members of The Sivel Group 

Congratulations Laurie Wightman on the beautiful new edition of The Scout Guide Main Line & Philadelphia, PA