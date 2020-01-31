Top Chef Quickfire Opens at The Concourse at Comcast Center
Bravo and Philly-based Spectra, the food services and hospitality company, are joining together to open an eatery called Top Chef Quickfire in the Comcast Center.
The market space includes an open kitchen, a grab-and-go case and some seating.
Kiosks will offer customers fast, cashless checkouts, but there will be a register, too.
Check out more photos at CBSPhilly and Philly Style Magazine. Check out NBCPhiladelphia for a video recap of the new eatery