Photos: The Wistar Gala: Honoring Fran Tobin

February 3, 2020 by HughE Dillon

The 2019 Wistar Gala: Honoring Fran Tobin – During the 2019 Wistar Gala, more than 300 people united in the heart of Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Academy for the Fine Arts (PAFA) to honor the legacy of Wistar philanthropist Fran Tobin. Fran was a force of nature and major Wistar supporter, who, for the last 20+ years, gave her time and energy to secure Wistar’s position as a global biomedical research leader.

Bobbie and David Jokelsons

Bernie McGuire and Kristy Shuda McGuire

The Wistar Award reflects the qualities of compassion, integrity, generosity, commitment, and vision that Wistar’s founder Isaac Wistar demonstrated in creating the Institute. If authenticity, zest for life, flare for humor, and love of family were included in the original award description, it would be a perfect match for how Fran Tobin lived her life and the legacy she left us. Fran had an enormous impact on the charities she fervently supported. For more than a decade, along with her beloved Sylvan, Fran championed Wistar science through her dedication as co-chair of Wistar’s Golf & Bridge Classic and through her support of the Institute’s mission to advance scientific discoveries.

Anna Ciamporcero and Dan Rauchwerk

Abe Morris, Andi Morris with Judy and Jerry Herman

When you support The Wistar Gala, you help scientists at The Wistar Institute pursue research that will transform the future of human health. Your donation enables researchers to focus on basic scientific discoveries and translate those findings into innovative therapeutics and diagnostics that can improve, treat and save lives. Proceeds also support Wistar’s award-winning education programs for high school, community college and graduate students.



Kati Sklut, Lynne Tobin and Meg Sklut

JJ and Colleen Broderick

Rahul Shinde and Jyoti Kodag

Joao Leonardo and Tien Trinh

Kevin KaVangh, Leslie Lewis and Curtis Lewis and Tim Roseboro

