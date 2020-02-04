A Message From HughE Dillon and a few Photos

February 4, 2020 by HughE Dillon

I always think I’m going to have a lot of time to do posts beforehand, but as long as I’ve been doing the PhillyChitChat blog I never post more than a day or two before. I like to be fresh, which makes me miss posting a lot too as I have a lot of outlets to feed. I’m on vacation, I’m on a boat Hi Mexico, please don’t kidnap me, I didn’t get internet cause it’s frustrating. So I won’t be posting for the rest of the week. Thanks for reading me, I know there are so many of you as I run into you, your write me etc. Do follow me on Social Media, I do post a dozen times a day there, and although it’s not my baby like this blog which means so much to be, as you do, it’s quicker and very fresh as most posts created from content I just saw. See you 2/10/20















I had planned to work these photos into the best of the decade 2010 – 2019 but never got a chance as January was very, very busy.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at Shops of Liberty Place, Phila Pa getting a smoothie













Rachael Ray Show “The Great Philly Grill-Off”



I always have the best table at the ACOMY Ball. Thanks Lynsie Solomon.



















4 of these photos are from PhillyChitChat’s 5th Anniversary. Thanks to Cashman & Assocs for producing the event.







From a fundraiser I held for Gilda’s Club















The Hamels Foundation Diamonds and Denim Gala, Crystal Tea Room, Phila Pa





The Family

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

