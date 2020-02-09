Fabulous Fashion at the Philly Auto Show

February 9, 2020 by HughE Dillon

As you know I was away for the past two weeks, missing the Philly Auto Show 2020, but I woke up to a timeline full of fun with so many of my friends enjoying the evening which benefits: Department of Nursing at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Welcome to Instagram Sharie Williams!!

The lovely ladies of 6ABC

Jordan Parenti, Visit Philly, Sheila Hess, City Rep, Matthew Ray, Chatterblast, and CONGRATS!! to Mayor Jim Kenny and his lovely fiance Letty Santarelli who is wearing her sparkling engagement ring.

It’s great to see Fox 29’s Jenn Frederick out and about with her gang of girls.

The Crew

Happy birthday to you two!!

It was a family affair

It was all for a good cause as well!! See you next year Philly Auto Show!!

