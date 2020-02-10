Ryan and Krystal Howard list luxury condo For Sale

February 10, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Ryan Howard has been in the news recently as he’s returning to the Phillies during Spring Training to serve as guest instructor. Too bad he sold his palatial waterfront estate in nearby Tampa last year. You know the one, with the moat surrounding the house. I remember a decade ago when we were all chiding him about it online.

The All-Star first baseman’s castle, er home featured 19,000 square feet of interior living space, eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four additional powder rooms, panic room, secure art room, a man cave and a Napa Valley-inspired wine room.

There was also a bowling alley, chef’s kitchen, fitness center, sauna, game room with bar, custom home theater, library, and an eight-car garage. Basically a dream home to get lost in. (They sold the house for an area record $16.5 million)

I’m not sure how much time Ryan and Krystal spent down there because shortly after his retirement in 2016, the 40-year-old began a partnership with SeventySix Capital, a sports tech venture capitalist fund headquartered in Conshohocken. The couple also held on to their Center 1706 Condo, where his neighbors would often see his growing family.

Now comes word that The Big Piece has listed his condo at 1706 Rittenhouse for sale for a whopping $6.495 million.









1706 Rittenhouse, boasts 31 full-floor residences. Howard’s unit spans the 24th floor, with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 4,166 square feet.

Perhaps they want to head back to Blue Bell, closer to Krystal’s family and where they sold a former home for a record amount of money in 2016. (Philly Voice)





As for getting a record price for his 1706 Condo, there are a few more for sale in Center City which are priced higher than his: 500 Walnut Street for $6.975 million and 1911 Walnut Street for $ 25 million. Here’s the information on The Howard’s 1706 Condo. If you’re looking for a reasonably priced home for your family check out my advertiser Re/Max Agent Maria Quattrone.

