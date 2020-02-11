Celebrate Valentine’s Day at LOVE PARK & Buy A Granite Keepsake

February 11, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Love, exciting and new

Come aboard. we’re expecting you.

Love, life’s sweetest reward. The theme of the Love Boat always plays in my head when I pass through Love Park. I always stop and shoot the iconic art work, as well as capture happy folks posing with the Robert Indiana sculpture. (I love Love Park’s new branding logo. This was clever.)

Recently the beloved park added a visitors gift shop on site for the purchase of LOVE keepsakes. here you will find the much in demand LOVE Park granite keepsakes (center pix I took back in December) on sale at the LOVE Park Gift Shop!





The beautiful keepsakes were cut from the original LOVE Park granite and are available for purchase at LOVE Park in the Gift Shop, housed in the bright red restored shipping container located near the 16th & Arch side of the park. These keepsakes make a great gift for Valentine’s Day, or for anyone trying to share a little love with a fan of Philly’s favorite park. We also have t-shirts, mugs, hats, onesies, magnets, and other LOVE Park items for sale there as well! The Gift Shop will be open 6am-5pm on Valentine’s Day, and 11am-5pm the day before, on 2/13. It’s open on a weather-dependent basis, really if the temperature is above 50 degrees, from 11-5 daily, and regular hours will likely be 11-7pm 7 days a week starting April 1 and please feel free to message us on Instagram @loveparkphilly for any questions you may have!

On Friday at Love Park: Power 99 FM, Philadelphia’s Hip Hop and R&B, will celebrate Valentine’s Day in style by hosting a “Rise & Get Married with Rise & Grind” wedding ceremony. Power 99’s “Rise & Grind Morning Show” will marry three couples at Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture on February 14, following a live station broadcast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be sponsored by Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy.

The morning show hosts, Mikey Dredd, Mutha Knows and Roxy Romeo will each be ordained as ministers to officiate the ceremony and select the three lucky couples. (More Info on event here)

One more thing. This I Heart Philly exhibit was supposed to be temporary but it was so popular that Love Park has made it permanent. It’s not in place right now as they sent it out to be fortified and beautified. It wasn’t built to be permanent, as I mentioned, so it wasn’t made of the material that could sustain thousands of people touching it, hugging it and standing on it. It will return in time for the warm weather, which according to Phil is going to be in 4 more weeks. Then we can all love it once again. See you on Friday at Love Park. Check out Love Park’s FB Page Here!!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

