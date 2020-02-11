Celebrate Valentine’s Day at LOVE PARK & Buy A Granite Keepsake
Love, exciting and new
Come aboard. we’re expecting you.
Love, life’s sweetest reward. The theme of the Love Boat always plays in my head when I pass through Love Park. I always stop and shoot the iconic art work, as well as capture happy folks posing with the Robert Indiana sculpture. (I love Love Park’s new branding logo. This was clever.)
On Friday at Love Park: Power 99 FM, Philadelphia’s Hip Hop and R&B, will celebrate Valentine’s Day in style by hosting a “Rise & Get Married with Rise & Grind” wedding ceremony. Power 99’s “Rise & Grind Morning Show” will marry three couples at Philadelphia’s iconic LOVE sculpture on February 14, following a live station broadcast from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will be sponsored by Philadelphia’s Department of Parks & Recreation and Fairmount Park Conservancy.
The morning show hosts, Mikey Dredd, Mutha Knows and Roxy Romeo will each be ordained as ministers to officiate the ceremony and select the three lucky couples. (More Info on event here)
One more thing. This I Heart Philly exhibit was supposed to be temporary but it was so popular that Love Park has made it permanent. It’s not in place right now as they sent it out to be fortified and beautified. It wasn’t built to be permanent, as I mentioned, so it wasn’t made of the material that could sustain thousands of people touching it, hugging it and standing on it. It will return in time for the warm weather, which according to Phil is going to be in 4 more weeks. Then we can all love it once again. See you on Friday at Love Park. Check out Love Park’s FB Page Here!!