PhillyGossip: Bendall Has A Date; Kate Winslet Gives Good Face, V-Day Fun

February 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Hey there Thursday, only one more day until frigid cold Friday and St. Valentine’s Day.

I’ll be heading to advertiser, and deliciousness Pinefish at 12th and Pine for my Vday dinner. It’s been too long since I went last but I’ve been jonesing for it.

Last night I was at Slice Pizza in South Philly learning how to create the perfect heart shaped pie. This one is not mine, mine didn’t perform well as it seems that I put too much cheese on it and it didn’t bake right. I’ll keep my day job. Marlo Dilks, co-owner of Slice with husband Jason, tells me you can order ahead, or call up tomorrow and they will deliver you or your loved one a heart shaped pizza. Yesterday on Twitter I asked what do they do with the dough not used in the heart shaped pizza? Marlo tells me they make garlic knots. Now that sounds delicious too!

Speaking of date night, last night Sixers Ben Simmons and girlfriend Kendall Jenner were spotted at Wm. Mulherin’s Sons 1355 N Front St. around 8PM last night. They were spotted by many, bothered by none, but someone was kind enough to send this photo to me and I appreciate it. I hear they enjoyed Francobolli Black Truffle, a Double Margherita Pizza, Ravioloa and a bottle of GL Riscossa Barbera.

Kate Winslet stopped by Vanity Salon on Walnut Street earlier this week to get her face made up pretty by Marlene. While I was away she and her husband dined at Vedge with a few friends. This week Mare of Easton is filming in Aston, Pa.

Congrats to NOTO on their 3rd anniversary. They have a stellar line up to celebrate this weekend.

We're looking for local musicians, DJs, bands and other entertainers to perform at a variety of events and programs throughout 2020! Send us your info through the form below. https://t.co/zWTFc9T4Vk pic.twitter.com/pYh8lBnyef — East Passyunk Avenue (@EPassyunkAve) February 13, 2020

Here’s your chance to be seen by a large, engaged audience. East Passyunk is looking for entertainers for their various outdoor events.

If your in the market for a new home, check out an Open House this weekend at 1549 S Bailey this weekend on Saturday 12-2

