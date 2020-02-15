What did Philly Do on VDay, including Kate Winslet

February 15, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Happy Valentine’s Day Weekend. More than ever this year my timeline was filled with happy celebrations of our friends and neighbors celebrated the holiday, with friends, their significant others and family. Let’s check some folks out.

Seriously the cutest baby in Philly. Azuri Elizabeth has grown accustom to her moms weekly, nearly daily photo shoots. Azuri’s name is a combination of her grandfather on dad’s sides name, and grandmother on mom’s side name. Follow along to see her grow into the beautiful women her mom is. azuri.elizabeth

Congrats!!

Emily and Matt enjoyed a romantic dinner at Parc last night, and just a few tables away was Kate Winslet, her hubby Ed and their two kids enjoying Valentine’s Day at Parc restaurant.

After the first tip came in I started doing a search to see if I could find more info, and or photos. I found the above and I LOL, and shared it with my readers. This is a national site and I love how they featured our Parc on it.

Creeping to see if I see Kate Winslet and family in the background of these photos. What did they eat I wonder, they’re all vegetarians, and Ed Smith, her husband is a Vegan.

Years ago their was a poster of Philly doors. I never tire of seeing them.

Lovely idea

While dining at McGillin’s yesterday a newly married couple came in to have their photos taken with the owners, seems they met there. They declined to be interviewed, but they were smitten and very happy. Check out a fun article at the Inky about the match making skills at the famed ale house.

We stayed in and enjoyed our traditional seafood dinner and chocolate covered pretzels. (I didn’t partake as I had dined earlier with a BFF), watched movies and was asleep by 11pm. Ahhh bliss after 25 years!! Hope you all had a fantastic VDay, and continue with a great weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

