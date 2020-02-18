Uncategorized

One Last Galantine Party of the Year

February 18, 2020 by HughE Dillon Leave a comment

On January 30, 2020, Lynsie Solomon of Lynsie Blair Inc teamed up with Bravado co-owners Jennifer Rossi and Pamela Caruso who specialize in personal styling and personal shopping to celebrate Galentine’s 2020 with their fabulous clients, friends, and family at The Residence at The Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia.

Alondra Anaya, Gabrielle Ochoco, Davida Janae, and Miguel Martinez-Valle
The Color Room is opening soon.
  • Kayla Hawn, Audriana Rossano, and Lindsay Miller
  • Dr.Thanuja Hamilton, and Kayla HawnEllen
  • Ellen Tracy, and Stephanie Desjardins
  • Kelly Zaccheo, and Enerel Munkhzul
Dani Maiale, Alexa McGrath, Kelsey Germano, Sabine Scoleri and Audriana Rossano
Dr. Adaeze Chikwem, Julia Allmond, Sabrina Cwenar, and Kelsey Hillier
Thanks to ChitChat Team Member Andre Flewellen for shooting this

