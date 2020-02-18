One Last Galantine Party of the Year

Pinefish – This seafood specialist offers a raw bar, lobsters, steaks, happy-hour oysters & a full bar. 1138 Pine St.
Parx Casino Near Philadelphia
Parx Casino and Racing is a thoroughbred horse racing venue with the largest casino gaming complex in Pennsylvania, and entertainment center. 3001 St Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020
Freeman Interiors (215) 772-9406
Freeman Interiorsis an award winning Interior Design firm that emphasizes quality & detail in all phases of design from space planning, to design-build and accessories. This full service design firm will take you from “concept” to “completion”. Residential, Hospitality & the Corporate Industry are their clients. #freeman_interiors
1520 Spruce Street • Philadelphia, PA 19102
Richard Sandoval’s Aqimero at the Ritz Carlton
Our kitchen features Latin inspired notes that enhance the tastes of an eclectic menu, while a stunning atmosphere encourages guest-to-guest connections over shareable plates and carefully crafted cocktails.
10 Avenue of the Arts | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102 | 215.523.8200
Escape to the Riviera between February 29 – March 8, 2020 at the Philadelphia Flower Show.
The 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, "Riviera Holiday," invites you to fall in love with your garden all over again. Explore the Mediterranean-inspired gardens with groves of citrus trees and sweet-smelling varieties of geraniums and roses. Embrace your inner romantic at the Flower Show and enhance your visit with the various experiences offered.
BRAVA Philadelphia! 2020 Gala
Funds raised from each annual Gala benefit the AVA Scholarship Fund, which provides tuition-free training to the world’s most promising opera soloists!
Dancing With The Stars for Character Gala!
Dance the night away with CITRS at our first annual Dancing With The Stars for Character Gala! INFO
Red Ball 3/28/20 at Vie
Red Ball is the American Red Cross’ largest fundraiser in the Philadelphia area and 2020 marks the 20th anniversary! Red Ball is a reception style black-tie gala – it’s elegance without the long sit-down dinner and program! All funds raised support the Red Cross House, the center for disaster recovery in Philadelphia.
The Junior League of Philadelphia, Inc.’s 2020 Spring Gala