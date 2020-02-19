CreateXChange Hosts Pauline Brown and Daymond John is scheduled
CreateXChange hosted another exciting event this time with it was co-produced with Haworth Inc. and featured Pauline Brown, long time leader 💪 in the luxury 💵goods sector and former Chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton North America! Pauline spoke about her new book 📖, Aesthetic Intelligence: Enhance Your Brand, Improve Productivity ✍️and solidify workplace culture. She taught us that 85% of people today buy a particular product 🕶👞🥣because of how it makes them FEEL. We learned the importance of relationships, experiences, memories and much more. Pauline sent us a great testimonial, 👉”I’m most impressed with the breadth, depth and creativity of the community you’re building in Philly.” – Pauline Brown
Ciro Monti – Senior Haworth Collection Business Development Manager, Bela Shehu of NINObrand , Pauline Brown and Karin Copeland – Founder CEO – CreateXChange
Thanks Andre Flewellen for shooting this event.
The next exciting CreateXChange event is with Shark Tank’s Daymond John. 👉Join us for a 🌎 world class event with Daymond John, Founder, President, and CEO of Fubu, ⭐️ Star of 🦈 ABC’s Shark Tank, and Bestselling 📚 Author! Daymond will discuss his latest book, “Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome,” by 🏋️♀️mastering the 👉 three prongs of #influence, #negotiation, and #relationships. Daymond will be interviewed by William Toms of Rec Philly, Sally Guzik of Cambridge Innovation Center, and our very own CEO and Founder, Karin Copeland! Register below: https://lnkd.in/exGGP7a
For a great recap of the event check out DesignPhilly’s article.