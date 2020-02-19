CreateXChange Hosts Pauline Brown and Daymond John is scheduled

February 19, 2020 by HughE Dillon

CreateXChange hosted another exciting event this time with it was co-produced with Haworth Inc. and featured Pauline Brown, long time leader 💪 in the luxury 💵goods sector and former Chairman of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton North America! Pauline spoke about her new book 📖, Aesthetic Intelligence: Enhance Your Brand, Improve Productivity ✍️and solidify workplace culture. She taught us that 85% of people today buy a particular product 🕶👞🥣because of how it makes them FEEL. We learned the importance of relationships, experiences, memories and much more. Pauline sent us a great testimonial, 👉”I’m most impressed with the breadth, depth and creativity of the community you’re building in Philly.” – Pauline Brown

Ciro Monti – Senior Haworth Collection Business Development Manager, Bela Shehu of NINObrand , Pauline Brown and Karin Copeland – Founder CEO – CreateXChange

Rosa Agliata, Elaina Spilove, and Hope Cohen

Eileen Thomas, and Jessica Donnelly-Banks

Bela Shehu , and Mariko Sorgi

Kristin Daly, and Camille Focarino

Jen Rajchel and Pamela Raitt

Colleen Wyse, Sharon Pinkenson and Hope Cohen

Thanks Andre Flewellen for shooting this event.

The next exciting CreateXChange event is with Shark Tank’s Daymond John. 👉Join us for a 🌎 world class event with Daymond John, Founder, President, and CEO of Fubu, ⭐️ Star of 🦈 ABC’s Shark Tank, and Bestselling 📚 Author! Daymond will discuss his latest book, “Powershift: Transform Any Situation, Close Any Deal, and Achieve Any Outcome,” by 🏋️‍♀️mastering the 👉 three prongs of #influence, #negotiation, and #relationships. Daymond will be interviewed by William Toms of Rec Philly, Sally Guzik of Cambridge Innovation Center, and our very own CEO and Founder, Karin Copeland! Register below: https://lnkd.in/exGGP7a

