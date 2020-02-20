February 20, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Today: Dim Sum House‘s Grand Opening in Rittenhouse With Free Food. Jane Guo (above) and Jackson Fu announce the grand opening of Dim Sum House by Jane G’s TODAY February 20, 2020, at 1930 Chestnut Street, at 11:30am. The mother-son duo will bring all-day, every-day dim sum in two styles to Rittenhouse Square. On top of Shanghai and Cantonese dim sum, Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse will also feature dishes from the Jiang Nan region of China including noodles, entrees, fried rice and soups.

For its grand opening, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, dine-in guests will celebrate with a complimentary order of Scallion Pancakes per table. From 5:00pm to 7:00pm, dine-in guests will enjoy a complimentary order of Dan Dan Noodles per table.









Dim Sum House will test a brand-new ordering system at the dining room tables. With each seating, guests will be able to place their orders for dim sum favorites on a checklist they can hand off and update with their server as their experience progresses. This is especially useful for large groups. Look for this system to debut in University City later this winter.

Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse will launch seven day a week happy hour later this winter. For lunch specials, guests can enjoy a $13 lunch featuring a choice of soup (Hot & Sour or Wonton) with a choice of one of 20 entrees, and a side of rice (White, Brown, and Fried).













Opening services for Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse include lunch, dinner, and bar service. Opening hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 11:30am to 10:00pm, Fridays from 11:30am to 11:00pm, Saturdays from 11:00am to 11:00pm, and Sundays from 11:00am to 10:00pm. Lunch hours run 11:30am to 3:00pm weekdays, and 11:00am to 3:00pm on weekends. The kitchen closes at 9:45pm on weekdays and 10:45pm on weekends. Delivery service and catering currently exist in University City. They will launch in the new Rittenhouse location in March, 2020. Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse is fully handicap accessible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

