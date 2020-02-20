Today: Dim Sum House’s Grand Opening in Rittenhouse With Free Food
Today: Dim Sum House‘s Grand Opening in Rittenhouse With Free Food. Jane Guo (above) and Jackson Fu announce the grand opening of Dim Sum House by Jane G’s TODAY February 20, 2020, at 1930 Chestnut Street, at 11:30am. The mother-son duo will bring all-day, every-day dim sum in two styles to Rittenhouse Square. On top of Shanghai and Cantonese dim sum, Dim Sum House in Rittenhouse will also feature dishes from the Jiang Nan region of China including noodles, entrees, fried rice and soups.
For its grand opening, from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, dine-in guests will celebrate with a complimentary order of Scallion Pancakes per table. From 5:00pm to 7:00pm, dine-in guests will enjoy a complimentary order of Dan Dan Noodles per table.
Dim Sum House will test a brand-new ordering system at the dining room tables. With each seating, guests will be able to place their orders for dim sum favorites on a checklist they can hand off and update with their server as their experience progresses. This is especially useful for large groups. Look for this system to debut in University City later this winter.