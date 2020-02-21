SaveTheDate: BrAVA Philadelphia! Saturday, March 28, 2020 The Academy of Vocal Arts’ (AVA) 85th Anniversary Celebration!

February 21, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Don’t miss AVA’s spectacular concert extravaganza of opera stars at The Met Philadelphia, the beautifully restored opera house, which featured performances by legends such as Enrico Caruso, Rosa Ponselle, and Arturo Toscanini. This will be the first time in over 80 years that opera returns to the historic stage, as star AVA alumni will perform in this concert extravaganza! This concert is sure to delight opera aficionados and newcomers alike. Tickets to the concert only may be purchased through The Met Philly website, and start at just $30 https://themetphilly.com/event/brava-philadelphia/

BrAVA Philadelphia! Performers:

BrAVA performers include international opera stars and AVA alumni sopranos Angela Meade and Latonia Moore, tenors Bryan Hymel and Taylor Stayton, bass-baritone James Morris along with rising opera stars soprano Vanessa Vasquez, mezzo-soprano Hannah Ludwig, baritone Jared Bybee, and bass-baritone André Courville. AVA’s current roster of Resident Artists will also lend their voices throughout the evening. The concert will feature a full orchestra, conducted by AVA’s Jeannine B. Cowles Music Director Chair Maestro Christofer Macatsoris.

Gala Honorees:

AVA is pleased to honor the men who rescued and restored The Met Philadelphia with the AVA Distinguished Achievement in the Arts Award:

Rev. Mark Hatcher of the Holy Ghost Headquarters

Eric Blumenfeld of EB Realty Management Corporation

Geoff Gordon of Live Nation

AVA’s internationally recognized voice teacher Bill Schuman will also be honored.

BrAVA Philadelphia! Young Professionals Reception – $175

AVA invites Philadelphia’s Young Professionals (ages 45-and-under) to enjoy an exclusive cocktail hour in the Loge of the opera house prior to the concert, where you’ll enjoy mingling with fellow arts and culture lovers.

Includes $50 contribution, $100 ticket, and $25 value reception

One ticket to Saturday, March 28, 2020 Gala performance at The Met Philadelphia featuring AVA alumni stars, with full orchestra, conducted by Maestro Macatsoris

Exclusive pre-concert cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception in the Loge with other Young Professionals (accessible only via stairs) 6:00-7:30 with open bar

6:00-7:30 with open bar Mingle with opera singers

Recognition in the evening’s Program Book

BrAVA Philadelphia! Gala Dinner

Gala patrons will enjoy a seated dinner onstage of The Met Philly, catered by Chef Jean-Marie Lacroix’s Brûlée, after the concert, and much more! For details on each gala package level, please visit the AVA website here.

For information about Young Professionals, the gala dinner and to reserve your space, please email Leah Golub at lgolub@avopera.org or call at 215-735-1685.

