M Night’s Servant Films, She Wore A Red Wedding Dress, Spotted NeNe Leakes & Sheryl Lee Ralph

February 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Congratulations are in order for Walt Moura and Dana Spain who were married at their home Saturday night, in Society Hill. The bride wore red, and she looked stunning. Friendship turned to love, and now marriage. (provided)

Real Housewife of Atlanta, Nene Leakes was in town Saturday night to host a show at The Met for Punch Line Philly Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour! with special guests Loni Love, Adele Givens, Sherri Shepherd, Kym Whitley & B Simone. She was spotted checking in at the Four Season’s Saturday afternoon, that job must pay well as Saturday night at the Four Season will set you back a few thousand, but the views are worth a million bucks.

Then she headed to The Met for hair and Make-up by local and international Make Up Artist Jacen Bowman, who also does Fox 29’s Alex Holley’s beautiful face.

Thursday director M Night Shyamalan along with actors Lauren Ambrose and Rupert Grint filmed a scene for the 2nd season of Servant in near Rittenhouse Square at 21st and Spruce. At the end of the day they surprised actress Lauren Ambrose with a cake for her birthday and sang Happy Birthday. If that wasn’t sweet enough, the next day, Friday M Night shot scenes in the Bellevue Hotel’s lobby as well as inside Teuscher Chocolates.







Saturday I headed to Kevin Parker and Kerry Scott’s Philly Fashion Week, which has been going on all last week at 801 Market Street. Saturday’s theme was Lov’n My Curves and kicking off the show was legendary, iconic Sheryl Lee Ralph. You know I had to go out and support Sen. Vincent Hughes‘ wife on the Philly launch of her new clothing line “DIVA” Divinely Inspired Victoriously Aware which is also the name of her DIVA foundation where she raises funds for HIV/AIDS as well as other chronical illnesses; the show did not disappoint. The shirts were available yesterday at the show, and will be available on the DIVA foundation shortly. Check back later this week and I’ll have more photos from the Lov’n My Curves at Philly Fashion Week. Have a great day, and get out and enjoy it.

