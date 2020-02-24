The Spectacle of Snow Geese Migration Not too Far From Philly

February 24, 2020 by HughE Dillon

I never really noticed or heard about the Snow geese who pass through Pennsylvania during their spring and fall migrations to and from the arctic breeding grounds until I started getting serious about bird watching last year. Now I follow a lot of birders, and photographers like 6ABC’s Bruce Neumann who pique my interest in so many subjects. Bruce photographed spots in and around Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area in Lancaster so I headed out there with Marilyn Russell on Sunday, and we had a lot of company.









Wear a hat

Even the Amish make the trip from nearby Lancaster County

The Snow Geese migration continues into the begining of March, so if you have a chance take a drive out to Middle Creed Wildlife Management Area there’s plenty of parking, and the ride from the turnpike to the pike is quite beautiful.

