Photos: GlobalFit Anywhere Teams with Revel Ride for Unite for Her

February 26, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Last month Independence Blue Cross (Independence) and GlobalFit have teamed up to offer GlobalFit Anywhere. GlobalFit Anywhere connects Independence members to fitness studios, gyms, and trainers in the Greater Philadelphia region at the best possible prices.

On Sunday, GlobalFit Anywhere hosted a charity ride with Revel Ride on South Street which benefited Unite For Her.

As of January 1, 2020, Independence individual and small group members can access this affordable and flexible option. Independence employees with the company’s health insurance also have access to GlobalFit Anywhere

“Independence is proud to be the first insurance carrier to offer GlobalFit Anywhere to its members,” said Jonathan Stump, Independence vice president of Product Services. “We are committed to helping our members use their benefits in the way that works best for them. With GlobalFit Anywhere, our members are just one click away from exploring a new activity or getting back into their fitness routine.”

GlobalFit Anywhere lets consumers browse, book, and pay for fitness classes, gym workouts, and training sessions across multiple fitness providers. GlobalFit Anywhere negotiates discounted fitness class rates and passes the savings to the member. Instead of paying full price, Independence members can find exclusive discounts on classes and times that fit their schedule.

Benefits of the GlobalFit Anywhere app:

Flexibility to book a workout based on individual preferences

Considers location, activity preference, and budget

Pay-as-you-go

No cancellation fees

No monthly membership required

About GlobalFit

GlobalFit’s health and wellness technology solutions accelerate wellness program engagement, leading to improved population health. With over 25 years in the corporate wellness space, GlobalFit connects wellness with rewards through its fitness, mindfulness and nutrition applications that include GlobalFit Anywhere, Gym Network 360, GlobalFit Rewards, WalkMyMind and Charge. Over 70 million people have access to GlobalFit solutions as part of their worksite wellness program or health plan. For more information, please visit, www.globalfit.com.

