February 27, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Kimpton Hotel Palomar’s annual casino night which benefits local nonprofit Action Wellness was held Thursday, February 20. I photograph this event every year, and it’s a lot of fun. It always sells out too. They’re doing a great job at creating a fun participation event. Now in its eighth year, Glamsino Royale welcomed the community who dressed in their best glitz and glam and try their luck at winning prizes from local retailers as well as stays at Kimpton Hotels across the country.

Desiree Surplus, David Gana (recently saw Shen Yun and loved it) and Mary Bouchaud

Michael Toklish and Melanie Richter

Jay Kelly, David Gana, Fae Ehsan and Jimmy Orrell

Kate Marlys, Philly Pr Girl (and Action Wellness rep) and Sabir Peele, Men’s Style Pro

Syreeta Veren and Dana Cooper







Seamus Tyler, Stella D’Oro and Jay Johnson

This year Action Wellness is celebrating the 30th Anniversary for Dining Out For Life on April 30!! Plan to attend dinner that night to raise critical funds for Action Wellness. I remember the very first one, it was a trailblazing idea and was very popular. I had dinner at Judy’s with friends Butch Leiber, Sean Connelly, Pete Evans and a whole bunch of folks from Gay Softball. Check out the restaurants participating here.

