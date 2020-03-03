10th annual Party for the Market 2020

March 3, 2020 by HughE Dillon

The Reading Terminal Market is celebrating their 127th birthday this year and held their 10th Annual Party for the Market on Saturday, Feb. 22.

An after-hours fundraising event, The Party included food from more than 50 market merchants and five open bars serving craft beer, wine and liquor, live entertainment and dancing. The party should really be called dancing at the market as people were dancing all over the place.

There was a jazz room as well as a live popular music band playing on the opposite end of the Market.







Aziz Alota, Elise Desormean, Evans Erilus and Giselle Martin









To read more about the Reading Terminal Market check out their website.

To see more photos from this event head on over to Philadelphia Tribune as well as in print.

