2020 philadelphia Flower Show – Who Wore What

March 4, 2020

The 2020 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show theme “Riviera Holiday” is inspired by the world’s Mediterranean gardens. There’s no excuse for you not to see the flower show this year, looks like it will be snow free.







A replica of Princess Grace’s Wedding Dress is the centerpiece of the rose garden The Flower Show features a smaller version of the Princess Grace Rose Garden, created by Rene Tucci on behalf of the Principality of Monaco.

Thomas Hutchinson, and Kamille Catchings

Daria and Andy Pew

Trish Herrington and Don DelBello

The guests who attend the Flower Show Preview Party do not disappoint in their floral fashion.

I like his converse. Wear comfortable shoes, concrete floors are hard on your knees.

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show, titled “Riviera Holiday,” runs through March 8.

Liddy Lindsay and Anne Wilmerding

Letty Santarelli and Mayor Jim Kenney

Lynn Detter and Susan Lipson

Cecily Tynan wearing Mac Duggal

Get your hands in the potting soil with celebrity designer Tu Bloom guiding you as you create your own container garden at a lively Potting Party at the Subaru Zero Landfill Lounge on the Show floor.

Beautiful materials, including Emerald Towers Basil, Pansy Cool Wave Raspberry and Beacon White, Coral and Violet Shades Impatiens, will be available to select. Potting Parties occur throughout Show day, so reserve your spot today. Tu Bloom and Abana Jacobs, Subaru National Promotion Sponsorship Specialist

Maguy Maccario Doyle, Ambassador of Monaco to the US and Dina Kawarat, Ambassador of Jordan to the US

Javier Veloso and Yocasta Lora, AARP Director of Advocacy & Community Outreach







The flower show is more than flowers, it’s educational, landscaping ideas, and experiences including Butterflies Live!, the lively Make and Take sessions, private tours, family fun. BTW Spring Forward Sunday at 2AM.

Tom Kendall and Heather King, House of Wayward Plants the Official Reuse Partner of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, the House of Wayward Plants collected 6000 plants and trees and distributed them to 80 community groups and schools to benefit green spaces across London. They crossed the pond and created this lemony garden which will soon be used at PHS Pop Up Beer Garden in Manayunk this summer.

