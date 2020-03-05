Robert Irvine Launches; New Philly Dance Club; Kate Winslet Spotted; Sidney & Caroline Kimmel Celebrate
Hey ChitChat readers, hope you’re doing well. Ya gotta love this spring weather. Did you have a chance to visit the PHS Flower Show yet. Lots of great exhibits to see, as well flowers, make and take and the popular potting parties.
Earlier this week I stopped by to photograph celebrity chef, author and TV personality Robert Irvine, who was signing bottles of Boardroom Spirits at the PHS Flower Show in the Fine Wine and Spirits section. He also announced to the crowd that in a few weeks he would have his own line of spirits which would be distributed via Boardroom Spirits. First up is a Gin with some of his favorite herbs, spices and botanicals from the kitchen. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the bottles will support the Robert Irvine Foundation, benefiting our military and first responders. Look for Chef Irvine to announce info for his popular dining event Beats & Eats which will be May 18, 2020. (Here are my photos from last year) Boardroom Spirits is a sustainable, family-owned craft-distillery offering unique drinking experiences to consumers. Headquartered in Lansdale, Pennsylvania.
Looks like the king of night life Ryan Dorsey is getting back into the night club business. The owner of Recess, former manager of NOTO and co-owner of Dos Tacos, Mr. Dorsey has been hinting on his social media of big things at 461 North 3rd Street, formerly McFaddens.
Mr. Ivy is now accepting applications
Thanks to my tipsters who told me Kate Winslet’s HBO TV Series was filming in Roxborough last weekend at the high school and Salvation Army, and in Wissahickon Valley this week.
Speaking of congratulations, congrats to Jefferson fashion design students Marquies Smith and Robin Skodi showcase socially conscious collections during New York Fashion Week. Fashion design . Check out their story HERE.
