Justin Bieber in Philly
Justin Bieber notified his fans he was in Philly on Friday
with a few of his friends including his personal photographer Rory Kramer, Josh Mehl with Nick Demoura show designer and choreographer for his upcoming Changes tour .
Here’s a snippet of the rehearsals for the tour so far.
That evening, Friday night, a friend sent me a text telling me there was a small mob of girls hanging outside Vetri Cucina’s. At first I thought could this be true, would he really take his wife Haley Bieber to a restaurant where he had one of his first Philly dates with Selena? Maybe, I mean it’s delicious there, but …
Ahhh it wasn’t true.
Sorry girl. It wasn’t raining men for you in the Gayborhood Friday night. But I admire your commitment staying an extra half hour after you realized he wasn’t in there, but fret not he did really eat there once.
Not sure what he did in Philly or why he was here, but I know for sure if you want to see him he’ll be at Lincoln Financial Field on Sat Aug 1 at 7:00pm. performing at his Changes tour, which is now in rehearsal.