March 8, 2020 by HughE Dillon

Justin Bieber notified his fans he was in Philly on Friday

with a few of his friends including his personal photographer Rory Kramer, Josh Mehl with Nick Demoura show designer and choreographer for his upcoming Changes tour .

Here’s a snippet of the rehearsals for the tour so far.

After noting Bieber was at the Art Museum, on the Rocky Steps, I mentioned on Twitter that I had photographed Justin Bieber on a date in Philly where he and Selena Gomez went to Shops of Liberty Place for a smoothy, and dinner at Vetri’s * if you look at the Inky article it says 2011. Well someone didn’t do well on their reading comprehension.

That evening, Friday night, a friend sent me a text telling me there was a small mob of girls hanging outside Vetri Cucina’s. At first I thought could this be true, would he really take his wife Haley Bieber to a restaurant where he had one of his first Philly dates with Selena? Maybe, I mean it’s delicious there, but …

Ahhh it wasn’t true.

Sorry girl. It wasn’t raining men for you in the Gayborhood Friday night. But I admire your commitment staying an extra half hour after you realized he wasn’t in there, but fret not he did really eat there once.

The last time I photographed Justin Bieber in Philly he was on a date. He went to Shops at Liberty Place for a smoothie and had dinner at Vetri. Earlier in their relationship they went to IHop. He's a little richer now, Imma gonna guess he's stopping @jeangeorges pic.twitter.com/xwgKwguUfW — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) March 6, 2020 On the otherhand, he did go exactly where I predicted he’d go to Jean Georges at the Four Seasons as I note in the last line.

Not sure what he did in Philly or why he was here, but I know for sure if you want to see him he’ll be at Lincoln Financial Field on Sat Aug 1 at 7:00pm. performing at his Changes tour, which is now in rehearsal.

