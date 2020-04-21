InBox: Historic 3-Day Online Climate Rally Kicks Off 4/22, with Patricia Arquette, Questlove and more

April 21, 2020 by HughE Dillon

A three-day online climate rally kicks off tomorrow, in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, to call for urgent action and a just recovery from the pandemic that puts people over profits. Earth Day Live, which occurs against a backdrop of crashing oil prices and job insecurity for oil and gas workers, features the voices of Indigenous leaders and youth climate activists on the frontlines of the climate justice movement who outline their vision for the recovery and future.

WHAT: An online climate rally featuring Patricia Arquette, Lil Dicky, Jason Mraz, Questlove, and more. The programming theme for day one is striking from business-as-usual comprising musical performances, celebrity conversations, speeches, and storytelling.

WHEN: April 22nd from 9a-11PM ET (a complete schedule is below)

WHERE: www.earthdaylive2020.org and accessible to watch on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

