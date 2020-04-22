My Favorite Franklin Institute #MyHomeMuseum Posts
We are all collectors. I collect a lot of things, my husband would call me a hoarder. I have a huge collection of matches, Madonna magazines, and Philadelphia memorabilia including a Liberty Bell ice bucket, a City Hall plate, a William Penn statue, and countless books on Philadelphia. For the past month the Franklin Institute asked people what their home museums were, to photograph them and post #MyHomeMuseum on Twitter. I’ve collected a few of them for your enjoyment.
Hands down the best #myhomemuseum was every post Chris Fralic made. He has a lot of collections. Go check it out, as well as all of the collections on Twitter under hashtag #myhomemuseum and what The Franklin Institute is doing to keep us informed during Stay Home.