My Favorite Franklin Institute #MyHomeMuseum Posts

April 22, 2020 by HughE Dillon

We are all collectors. I collect a lot of things, my husband would call me a hoarder. I have a huge collection of matches, Madonna magazines, and Philadelphia memorabilia including a Liberty Bell ice bucket, a City Hall plate, a William Penn statue, and countless books on Philadelphia. For the past month the Franklin Institute asked people what their home museums were, to photograph them and post #MyHomeMuseum on Twitter. I’ve collected a few of them for your enjoyment.

#myhomemuseum @TheFranklin My collection (sorry about the photo quality, it's sunny) of 1930s Aubrey Bodine photographs. Bodine was a Baltimore Sun photographer for 50 years and I am particularity drawn to ones taken on the Chesapeake Bay. What's your collection? pic.twitter.com/sLIpT37WTC — Erin Armstrong (@ErinKuhls) April 15, 2020

We call this our "Puzzle Museum" – who needs a dining room table for eating anyway 😉? Not exactly the most prized possessions, but @TheFranklin is challenging people to share their #myhomemuseum of personal collections! What's yours? pic.twitter.com/66Rd84BBMl — Julia Skolnik (@julia_skolnik) April 17, 2020

#MyHomeMuseum contribution is a disorganized collection of performance programs. Worked at @BostonBallet for 5 yrs before moving to Philly 9 yrs ago and falling in love with @BalletX (and an occasional @nycballet trip). My recent ones are in a pile somewhere else🙃.@TheFranklin pic.twitter.com/ZfX9dJAh29 — 101 ways to crash O365 (@mgcharumilind) April 20, 2020

#myhomemuseum a large collection of wrapping paper pic.twitter.com/rwfQTDf5F5 — Beth Anne (@theprincessba) April 16, 2020 During Spring Cleaning last week, I threw out my collection of wrapping paper. I’ll be bagging it in the future.

I love #myhomemuseum which @TheFranklin highlighted this month. I collect a lot of things but I’m most proud of my collection of matches. Here’s some oldies but goodies of Philly restaurants pic.twitter.com/2v4tc66XXE — PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) April 21, 2020

You have to be of a certain age, and I did have and still have some baseball cards, but I really loved Wacky Packages #myhomemuseum pic.twitter.com/i2jg6MD2wd — Chris Fralic (@chrisfralic) April 15, 2020

Hands down the best #myhomemuseum was every post Chris Fralic made. He has a lot of collections. Go check it out, as well as all of the collections on Twitter under hashtag #myhomemuseum and what The Franklin Institute is doing to keep us informed during Stay Home.

