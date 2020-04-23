This & That: Lots of Virtual Fun For You To Enjoy

April 23, 2020 by HughE Dillon

I’m trying out new gossip titles, especially since I can’t be Around Town with HughE for a while. I wasn’t a fan of Rants & Raves, cause I really don’t like ranting. I’ll try This and That, or I guess I could just have a tantalizing headline, a gotcha, grab headline. We’ll see.

What are you doing tonight?

Last week DMAX Foundation’s (Our mission:Creating connections and conversations that matter to strengthen mental health and emotional well-being for young people.) April 16th Virtual Educational Event “Self-Esteem: Coping in Collective Isolation was very successful. The event left the audience amazed and awed as we listened to the personal mental journeys from Supermodel EMME, Storyteller Robyn Shumer and college students, Michelle Garda and Jason Levin. Please listen to the short clips from their presentations.Jason Levin: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq0IEYlR27pH-E3kNNoxTug Michelle Garda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtM7vJMqvmU

Tonight the program will include:

Audience engagement

Importance of storytelling

Personal effects of mental health on family members.

Although the event is a fundraiser and donations are appreciated, it is free to college students and is on a “pay what you can” basis to all others.

Your friends can Learn more and register here: https://dmaxfoundation.org/educational-event/

The Show Must Go On: #ArtHappensAtHome at the Kimmel Center and they have a lot of great entertainment streaming for you, check it out here.

Saturday Night Dance Party with Young Friends

Info & Tickets Here

As part of the Quarantine Concerts, an inspired live-stream series hosted by Chicago’s Experimental Sound Studio, Ars Nova Workshop out of Philadelphia is pleased to present an evening of creative music, all by artists from Philadelphia (though you may not have known it!).



Sunday’s series features an all-star lineup that speaks to Philadelphia’s vibrancy and rich legacy as a “jazz town.” We’ll feature six sets, each about a half-hour long, viewable by means of Twitch or on the ESS website.

Donations are requested on a sliding scale – as much as you can afford, as little as you are able – and all proceeds go 100% to the musicians or to their designated fund.

Please join us on Sunday, April 26 beginning at 6pm (EST) for a very special Philadelphia-centric online concert experience.

6:00pm | Monnette Sudler

6:30pm | Joshua Abrams

7:00pm | Jupiter Blue (DM Hotep & Tara Middleton of the Sun Ra Arkestra)

7:30pm | Brian Marsella

8:00pm | Matt Hollenberg

8:30pm | Uri Caine

Sweet Somethings

Sugar Stress Relief: 5 Local Businesses Partner to Bring Free Cookies to Your Door

Insomnia Cookies will provide two chocolate chunk cookies per order for the first 25 orders a day. Each week will highlight a different partner. Here’s the schedule:

• Free cookies with your beer, wine and Champagne delivery through Quick Sipthrough Sunday, April 26. You can place your order online.

• Free cookies with pizza, salad, calzones, DIY pizza kits and more through SliCE Fishtownfrom Monday, April 27, through Sunday, May 3. Place your order by calling (215) 425-1555, or you can do it online.

• Free cookies with dim sum and Chinese favorites through Dim Sum House University City from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10. Orders can be placed online.

• Free cookies with burgers, sandwiches, shakes and fries through P’unk Burger from Monday, May 11, to Sunday, May 17. To place an order call (215) 468-7865, or go online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

