May 13, 2020 by HughE Dillon

On Mother’s Day the beaches were open at the Jersey Shore. I swear the universe responded to that news and sent a Polar Vortex, but I was bound and determined. I needed to see the ocean. While I was delusional with the Covid19 fever in March, it was the only thing I wanted to experience again. Not wanting to break any rules, I waited patiently and then grabbed the chance when the news came down from Gov. Murphy.

Mother’s Day on Ocean City Boardwalk

People on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Bathrooms are open.







People waiting in line for fudge at Fudge Kitchen on the Ocean City NJ Boardwalk

People wearing masks on the beach in Ocean City, NJ

People walking on the Ocean City Boardwalk

Couple at hand sanitizer station on Ocean City Boardwalk





Women checks out Johnson Popcorn store. My mother’s favorite treat.

Customers in line for Manco Pizza on the Ocean city Boardwalk

Couple running on the Ocean city Beach

It’ll be there when we’re ready. Stay Safe my friends. Check out additional photos on CBS3Philly. Thanks!!

